Even though he seemed to be the only one from the male cast of Vanderpump Rules to have come out on top, James Kennedy ​​​​​​has recently been arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence. On Tuesday night, the reality TV star attended Kathy Hilton's annual Christmas party with his girlfriend Ally Lewber.

James has had a past in which he was explosive to his cast members and within his relationships, but it all stemmed from his drinking. In the last season of Vanderpump Rules, James had taken a turn and understood his limits; there had been a clear change shown in him. It is unknown what started the recent altercation, but police went to his home in Burbank, California, to investigate what had happened.

James' Arrest Is Shocking

On December 10, reality TV stars from different shows attended Kathy Hilton's Annual Christmas Party. This is an event that has become prestigious to attend, and James and his girlfriend Ally were among the guests. It seemed it would all be "diamonds and rosé," as Lisa Vanderpump says, but things took a turn for James when the party ended. Law enforcement received a call Tuesday night about a loud argument happening in James' house between him and a woman.

TMZ reported that a "witness saw Kennedy and the woman arguing... with the reality TV star allegedly grabbing her at one point, but officers did not see any visible injuries on her." It is also important to note that it is unclear if the woman at the scene was Ally. Police investigated the situation and decided to arrest him for misdemeanor domestic violence. A spokesperson for James also revealed to Variety that he had been "booked for misdemeanor violence and later posted bail. Formal charges are pending review by the Burbank City Attorney's office." James' bail was worth $20,000.

This isn't the first time that there have been rumors about the relationship between Ally and James. Back in February, Ally shut down rumors to Scheana Shay about James being abusive towards her. She said, "We were having fun. But then James and I did get into an argument, but there was no physical assault. I was not bleeding, and they didn’t have to get out of the car and separate us. So that didn’t happen. That’s all I’ll say on that." Neither Ally nor James have made a statement about the situation, so for now, everyone will have to wait and see if charges will be pressed against James.

