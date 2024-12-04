It's the answer all Vanderpump Rules fans have been waiting for. Bravo announced the hit reality show would be returning for a twelfth season, but with a major twist. The OG cast will not be returning, except for SUR and TomTom owner Lisa Vanderpump. Instead, they will be replaced by a group of “close-knit SUR-vers who are as complicatedly involved with one another as their iconic predecessors.” To be honest, the only OG cast member I’m truly going to miss is James Kennedy. Let’s be real, Jax Taylor was never the number one guy in the group; it was always James. Although he’s had his issues, James has delivered some of the show’s most hilarious and iconic moments. I also think he has had the biggest character arc out of the cast.

James Kennedy Has Delivered 'Vanderpump Rules' Most Iconic Moments

James Kennedy became a cast member on Vanderpump Rules in Season 3, and stayed on as a main fixture throughout the rest of the show’s eleven seasons. James started out as a young busboy at SUR, dating OG cast member Kristen Doute following her messy break-up with Tom Sandoval. James quickly graduated from busboy to SUR's resident DJ, known for his "See You Next Tuesday" shows. Throughout his time on VPR, James has had his problematic moments, but he also made for hilarious and entertaining television.

One of James’ most well-known altercations was in Season 5, Episode 4, "Thirsty Girls." While DJing at SUR, hostess Lala Kent confronts him about cheating on Raquel Leviss with another hostess, Gerelyn “GG” Gilbert. Jax interrupts their conversation, making gold digger comments about Lala’s early relationship with Randall Emmett. These comments set James off, yelling at Jax that "They need to take an order. You need to get more cosmopolitans. Pumptinis!" Absolutely iconic.

VPR fans will also never forget about James’ infamous pasta scene. Season 6's Episode 7 – hilariously titled "It's Not About the Pasta" – featured “friend of” Logan Noh, Lala, and James go out to eat together. At some point in the conversation, Lala randomly brings up that she and her friends "ate all of Raquel's pasta." In typical James fashion, he lashes out at Lala, to which she says, "I told you I ate Raquel's pasta and that's why you come for me?” James responds with: "It ain't about the pasta. It's not about the pasta!" The conversation was extremely confusing for fans, and it sparked theories about what pasta could be a code word for. Regardless of what “pasta” means, the code word made for hilarious dialogue and an unforgettable episode.

James Kennedy Had the Biggest Character Arc

I think James had arguably the biggest character arc, looking at how far he’s come from Season 3. In the early seasons, he had clear alcohol and anger management issues. He was fired on multiple occasions from SUR for drinking on the job, arguing in the workplace, and disrespecting women – most notably his fat-shaming comments towards Katie Maloney. His fuse was short, and when he blew up, he always went below the belt. Many of the cast members had their fair share of alcohol-driven rage, but James seemed to be on another level.

Season 7 was the turning point all Vanderpump Rules fans needed to see from James. After being fired from his DJ gig at SUR, James realized the only way he could salvage his career was through sobriety. In emotional conversations with his friends, family, and Lisa, James completely breaks down and becomes vulnerable. For the first time, I saw a side of James I had never seen before. He eventually gets his DJing gig back, which has since propelled his career into stardom, playing at EDM festivals like Coachella and EDC. If you look at who James was in Season 3 versus who he is now, it's truly the villain-to-hero storyline we all needed.

I'm not mad about the old cast of Vanderpump Rules being shown the door. The OG cast members have run their course on the show, and it would, quite frankly, be boring to watch now. However, DJ James Kennedy never failed to entertain with his hilarious and iconic moments, and inspiring character arc. He’s the gift that keeps on giving, and I’ll miss that.

