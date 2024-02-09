The Big Picture James Kennedy has become one of the most divisive figures on Vanderpump Rules , known for his unpredictable behavior and catchphrases.

James's willingness to open up and share his life with viewers has played a significant role in keeping the show entertaining.

Despite his controversial actions, James has transformed his role on the show and has become a voice of reason, inspiring others with his success story.

Bravo'sVanderpump Rules debuted in 2013 and is currently in its 11th season. Within this reality TV show, James Kennedy has emerged as one of the most divisive figures in reality TV. Joining the lively Los Angeles cast in season 3, James entered the scene as Kristen Doute's former boyfriend and castmate. Kristen had just endured a tumultuous breakup with her ex, Tom Sandoval. Throughout his time on the show, James has become known for popular catchphrases such as, "It's not about the pasta" and consistently referring to Jax Taylor, a former castmate, as "Old Man." Despite having many quick-witted moments on the show, James became even more popular during season 6, reenacting a scene with Lisa Vanderpump regarding the Jax, Brittany, and Faith cheating scandal. His antics left viewers often wondering what James would say or do next, as he possessed a wild and unpredictable nature. This instantly propelled him into the role of both a reality TV villain and a fan favorite.

James has truly excelled at sharing his life with viewers. From his early relationship with Kristen to his complicated "more than friends" history with Lala Kent, to his failed engagement to Rachel Leviss, and ultimately becoming a central figure within the group, James' willingness to open up has played a significant role in keeping Vanderpump Rules entertaining.

James Kennedy's Polarizing Beginnings On 'Vanderpump Rules'

The Vanderpump Rules crew is notorious for being a tight-knit group that is not easily infiltrated. When James made his entrance as Kristen's young and naive boyfriend, he faced a wave of resistance from the original cast members, who were not quick to welcome him with open arms. Despite the worry of following up on high expectations set by the thrilling second season, Vanderpump Rules managed to surprise its audience by introducing James Kennedy as their secret weapon. Right from the premiere episode, James made a bold statement by refusing to back down and engaging in a heated altercation with Tom Sandoval. Although this led to Lisa Vanderpump firing him, James defied all odds and returned to work as if he had never been let go, showcasing his unwavering determination to remain in the spotlight. This was just the beginning of James' reckless behavior, as by the time season 4 rolled around, his excessive drinking became a focal point during Scheana Shay's 30th birthday celebration.

Throughout season 4, the arrival of Lala Kent brought an exciting new dynamic to the show, particularly as James was entangled in a whirlwind of drama involving her and Kristen. James was notorious for his fiery temper and complicated relationship with Kristen, which only added fuel to the intense drama at SUR. However, it was when James began excessively consuming alcohol that viewers were exposed to a completely different side of him. As the season progressed, James' unpredictable behavior and outrageous stunts created a deep divide between him and the rest of the cast, resulting in a fierce battle between James and LaLa against everyone else. James even resorted to fat-shaming his castmate Katie Maloney, causing tensions to escalate further. By the beginning of season 5, an all-out war had erupted among the SUR cast. Not only did James' excessive drinking alienate him from his fellow cast members, but it also cost him valuable job opportunities, intensifying the consequences of his actions. Despite many viewers disapproving of James' behavior, he was on the brink of becoming a reality TV villain who simply captivated audiences, leaving them unable to look away.

James Knows How to Play the Reality TV Game

Throughout season 6, James found redemption within the SUR cast and even formed friendships with some of the cast members. However, despite these positive changes, he still faced exclusion from most of the girls. Unfortunately, James' reckless behavior and excessive drinking soon caused him to fall out of favor with his fellow castmates and Lisa. During his appearance on Watch What Happens Live, James emphasized the strategic nature of reality TV, comparing it to a game of chess. Regrettably, James continued to spiral downwards, seemingly without any end in sight. Determined to keep his DJing job with Lisa Vanderpump, he solemnly promised to quit drinking. Sadly, this commitment proved to be short-lived.

James' struggle with alcohol was starting to damage all of his relationships. From Lisa to Lala to his girlfriend turned ex-fiancee Rachel Leviss, his drinking problem was causing him to act out and disrespect those closest to him. Rachel had finally reached her breaking point, tired of James' explosive outbursts. On the show, Rachel blames James for verbal abuse towards her. She gave him an ultimatum: choose between her or alcohol. James made the difficult decision to turn his life around and embrace sobriety with Rachel by his side. This positive change led to James creating a popular event at SUR called "See You Next Tuesday," which completely transformed Tuesday nights at the restaurant. Everything seemed to be going well for James until season 9, when he and Rachel announced during the reunion that they were no longer engaged. Surprisingly, James handled the breakup with maturity and growth, avoiding his usual downward spiral when faced with disappointment.

James Has the Final Laugh at Being Victorious

James has transformed his role on the show, going from a background character to one of the most articulate and influential cast members. Despite being initially underestimated by his peers, he has now become the undeniable leader of the group, surpassing Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. As the seasons progress, James emerges as the voice of reason, offering Tom Schwartz valuable guidance on navigating life beyond his relationship with Tom Sandoval. Despite criticism of past events involving "Scandoval," James has risen above it all. Not only has he established a thriving career as a DJ, but he has also made significant personal strides. James no longer consumes alcohol; he is a proud homeowner with his girlfriend, Ally Lewber. James' journey is a testament to his determination and growth, and he continues to inspire others with his success story.

In the most recent episode, James responded to what appeared to be a peace offering from Tom Sandoval when he extended an invitation to his birthday celebration. James had anticipated a sincere apology from Tom because Tom had engaged in a 7-month-long affair with his former fiancée, Rachel. However, James was met with resistance as Tom failed to acknowledge the pain he had caused to one of his closest friends. While many expected him to cause a scene and start a fight, James surprised everyone by handling the situation with maturity and humor. Instead of engaging in a heated argument, he expressed his disappointment at Tom's lack of growth and gracefully exited the party. Nevertheless, James did leave a lasting impression by urinating on Tom's bushes outside, in his typical James fashion. One of James's most remarkable qualities to Vanderpump Rules is his unpredictability. Despite this, his unpredictable behavior is more controlled and comedic, adding a fun and heroic element to the show.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, with next-day replays available for streaming on Peacock

