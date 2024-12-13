Love him or hate him, DJ James Kennedy has always had an engrossing and charismatic presence on Vanderpump Rules. The reality series reached new global attention after the fallout from the affair between Tom Sandoval and Rachel "Raquel" Leviss arguably disrupted the entire series, to the degree that the producers recently decided to completely reboot the cast. Although "Scandoval" earned the series a new level of infamy, newcomers to the series may not realize how steeped in scandal the featured relationships have always been. In fact, it is exactly because the series has so many extraordinary scandals that the original cast lasted eleven seasons together.

Because there were so many back-to-back scandals in the series, some cast members got away with outrageous behavior that remained largely unscrutinized as the larger looming scandals were intimately dissected. Kennedy has always been one of the cast members who floated by on his charm, and when it came to facing up to his actions at the reunion each season, the young entertainer proved that he could out-shout and out-wit almost anyone who challenged his particular interpretation of his behavior each season. It appeared that Kennedy always had an answer, or an excuse, for every moment of bad behavior, and since he has such a charismatic personality, and an endearing new girlfriend as a shield, his pattern of offensive actions towards his female cast mates has only been scrutinized in passing.

But taking a look at Kennedy's behavior in the series as a whole shows how comfortable he is with disrespecting the women he films with, no matter how central they were in his professional or personal life. Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, and Leviss, have been the subject of his vitriol on camera, and viewers have commented on his controlling nature towards his new sweetheart, Ally Lewber. Kennedy's recent arrest on the charge of domestic violence shows that allowing him to promote a public image on Vanderpump Rules where he controlled the narrative, always showing himself in a positive light, enabled a monster to hide in plain sight. No matter how sweet, how charming, how endearing Kennedy appears when he shows his vulnerable side, the fact that he still has not gotten control of his temper shows that the deeply rooted problem needs to be addressed.

The Details of James Kennedy's Arrest Is Concerning

Kennedy's struggle with alcohol on the series is well known, as are his efforts to get sober. When the young and rambunctious DJ was first cast on the series, it was obvious that whenever alcohol was involved, his misbehavior would escalate. It remains unclear what happened the evening of his recent arrest. However, it was reported that the night of the incident, Kennedy and Lewber attended a holiday party hosted by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills darling, Kathy Hilton.

Later that evening, police were called to Kennedy's Burbank home after receiving a report of an argument between him and a woman. It was reported a witness saw Kennedy grab the woman in question, although police noted when they arrived there were no visible injuries. The investigation led the police to the conclusion that a domestic incident had transpired, which ultimately led to Kennedy's arrest.

James Kennedy Has a Pattern of Disrespect on 'Vanderpump Rules'

There are many examples of times Kennedy demonstrated in Vanderpump Rules how comfortable he was with disrespecting people, women especially, when angered. In his relationship with Doute, Kennedy was shown invading her personal space in a heated argument, which led to her striking him in the face. Later, during their break-up, Kennedy viciously spat saliva on her door as he left her apartment. He also repeatedly verbally attacked Katie Maloney for her physical appearance, taunting her for perceived weight gain.

During Season 09, when Kennedy and Leviss were still together, they shared a storyline where the young waitress was convinced that she needed to undergo a second rhinoplasty surgery after an incident where she claimed that her boyfriend had "bumped" her nose while it was healing from an earlier surgery. Viewers had witnessed Kennedy's verbal abuse, so the suspicious storyline had many convinced that there was something more sinister to the bumped nose story, although Leviss firmly denied she had met with any physical harm from her relationship with him.

What's Next For James Kennedy After the Cancelation of 'Vanderpump Rules?'

Depending on how easily he navigates yet another scandal about his temper, it's clear that Kennedy plans to continue entertaining the masses. He has an upcoming appearance scheduled for LIV Nightclub in Las Vegas on January 04, 2025. He'll also be going on tour with Jersey Shore's DJ Pauly D starting February 15, 2025. The details of the recent domestic violence incident are still preliminary, and it is likely more information will be revealed as the case develops. And prior to the recent arrest, it seemed clear that Kennedy was hoping to propose to Lewber soon as well. But it is clear from past behavior that Kennedy has struggled to resolve his anger issues, and this most recent incident confirms it is well beyond time that the successful young DJ finally faces his demons.

Vanderpump Rules is available to stream on Peacock.

