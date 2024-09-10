Vanderpump Rules alum, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor have had a roller coaster of a relationship for fans to watch. Everyone who has ever watched Vanderpump Rules knows that Jax never had the greatest reputation when it comes to women. From the toxic relationship between Jax and Stassi Schroeder during Seasons 1 and 2 of the reality series to the constant flirting that Jax was participating in with Lala Kent while in the early stages of dating Brittany, it is quite clear that Jax has always had a wandering eye. During his relationship with Stassi, Jax admitted to being unfaithful on multiple occasions. He had slept with Stassi's best friend at the time, Kristen Doute, and even got another woman pregnant while in Las Vegas. Besides being unfaithful to Stassi, Jax had proven that his player ways had in fact not changed after meeting Brittany, since he cheated on her as well.

Although while watching Vanderpump Rules, it was quite evident to not only just the fans but also fellow cast members who, have made comments on the relationship between Jax and Brittany, that this was not a great relationship. Like Lisa Vanderpump and James Kennedy, Brittany still wanted to try and make the relationship work. Lisa would constantly say that Jax was not good for her, and James described Jax as a "great first husband" for Brittany. She forgave the cheating and eventually ended up marrying Jax, only for her to be the one to serve the divorce papers while filming Season 2 of The Valley. It is always heartbreaking when a reality television couple decides to split, but in this case, Brittany can now move on knowing that she tried to make it work.

The Cheating Scandal That Rocked 'VPR'

The cheating scandal in Season 6 of Vanderpump Rules broke the Internet when it was first aired. Fans of the show were so certain that Brittany would be the one to change Jax for good, but clearly, that is not what happened. Jax decides to be unfaithful to Brittany and hooks up with one of the other waitresses from SUR, Faith Stowers. Once Brittany found out, she was heartbroken. As if hearing the news and Jax admitting that it did in fact happen was not bad enough, there was a video recording that Lala Kent got her hands on. This recording is brutal. It contains proof of Jax committing the act of cheating, while also making some pretty heinous comments towards Brittany. Saying that he is not attracted to her, does not want to start a family with her, and other horrible remarks. This cheating scandal was arguably the most infamous scandal before Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix. Jax's cheating on Brittany proved that he was not a changed man, despite claiming he was.

Jax Treated Brittany Terribly

Jax's treatment towards Brittany ever since she first joined Vanderpump Rules was not ideal. In the early days of their relationship, Brittany wanted to get her breasts done, and Jax had controlled the whole thing. From the size to what they looked like, Jax did not let Brittany speak for herself, even though it was her own surgery. He treated her like his property and wanted her to look a certain way that fit his wants and needs. He even used SUR manager, Peter Madrigal's girlfriend, as an example of what he wanted Brittany to look like.

When they decided to move in together, Jax regretted that decision, while Brittany was super excited. If Brittany was doing something as simple as sitting on the couch, Jax would degrade her and call her lazy. If Brittany did not immediately get up to wash the dishes, Jax would get angry and tell her that it was not a good idea to move in together. If Brittany did even the slightest action to upset or annoy Jax, he blew up. Arguably, Jax and Brittany rushed through the process of moving in together, but that does not mean that he should have treated her like that.

Before Brittany moved her whole life to West Hollywood to be with Jax, she was living on a small farm in Kentucky with her family. While Brittany was still at home and packing her things, Jax was out flirting. In some scenes, Jax would claim that they never established their relationship and were not exclusive, while telling other people that they were. During a night out between Jax, Lala, Kristen, and Scheana, there was some heavy flirting happening between Jax and Lala. Jax made inappropriate comments and stated that he was not in a relationship with Brittany, even though it was quite obvious that he was.

There are Some Positive Outcomes

The roller coaster of a relationship between Brittany and Jax may have finally ended in divorce, but there are some positive outcomes from the journey between these two. Despite everything, they have a child together now. No one can take that from them. They will always be a family, even if they are not married anymore.

Brittany is a great person. Anyone who watches Vanderpump Rules or The Valley can see that. She has a great heart, and that is why she chose to forgive Jax for cheating on her. Especially when Jax had to deal with the death of his father, Brittany dropped every ounce of anger that she had towards him and chose to be there for Jax during the worst time of his life. Brittany has always preached forgiveness, and that is why she is a great person and will find love again. She has a son, and now she knows what not to look for in her next relationship. For now, Brittany can focus on moving on, filming The Valley, and opening up her new bar and just living life.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright may not have been endgame, but that is okay. Dating on reality television always seems tricky, with everyone having an opinion on the relationship and constant judgment from strangers. In this case, most fans had strong opinions towards them splitting up and agreed with Brittany that Jax was not the man for her. Fans have watched Jax cheat, lie, and manipulate not only Brittany but multiple other women on the show as well. They are simply not meant to be because they are two very different people, but that is not a negative thing.

