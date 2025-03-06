Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval is proud of his co-star Jax Taylor for opening up about his struggles with substance abuse. The news comes shortly after Jax admitted that he has been battling cocaine addiction since the age of 23. Tom, who has known Jax for years after having starred on Vanderpump Rules together since 2013, has revealed that he was aware of Jax’s struggles during their time on the show.

During the March 5, 2025, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Sandoval revealed that Jax’s substance abuse was something many of their Vanderpump Rules co-stars knew about but often overlooked. Despite everything, though, Tom expressed how happy he was to see Jax taking steps toward getting better.

Jax came clean about his addiction issues on the March 4, 2025, episode of Alex Baskin’s Hot Mic podcast. The Bravolebrity admitted that he thought he was pretty good at hiding it, but watching old episodes made him realize how obvious the signs were. The reality star notes that in many scenes, viewers can notice his enlarged pupils and unusual sweating. However, Jax announced that he was 83 days sober and was cutting out alcohol entirely after realizing how it connected to his drug abuse.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Producers Told Jax to Calm Down

During the podcast, the reality star confessed that he would sneak off to drink or use cocaine during filming breaks while the other cast members were resting. He revealed that production would occasionally pull him aside and tell him to “calm down” with the drinking. But they never knew the full extent of his substance abuse. Jax also added that the fans have been picking up on all these signs for years.

The Bravolebrity also took the opportunity to talk about how his addiction impacted his relationship with ex-wife Brittany Cartwright and their 3-year-old son Cruz. Jax expressed that his son was the reason why he wanted to change. The reality star confessed that he was going to lose custody of Cruz if he didn’t get his substance abuse under control. “I’m embarrassing my ex-wife, and I’m embarrassing myself,” noted Jax.

The Vanderpump Rules star revealed that, as of now, he is only able to meet his son when Brittany allows him to. Jax expressed his frustration at the arrangement and claimed that he has been doing everything Brittany asks of him. He believes that he is going “above and beyond” to show her that he cares for their son. “I don’t know what else she wants from me,” noted Jax. After the Bravolebrity broke the news of his addiction, his ex-wife spoke with PEOPLE and confessed that she has very little trust in her former partner. According to Brittany, she only hopes that one day, he is able to be a better person for their son.

Vanderpump Rules Season 12 is set to begin production in 2025 with a brand-new cast. Previous episodes of the show are available to stream on Peacock.