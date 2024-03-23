The Big Picture Sandoval's criticism created a toxic dynamic with Katie, possibly contributing to her divorce from Schwartz.

Season 11 explores the aftermath of the Sandoval drama, showing they still can't tolerate each other.

Katie warns others that Sandoval has never apologized sincerely, interfered in her marriage, and made her look bad.

Vanderpump Rules has captivated audiences for over ten seasons with its intense drama and ongoing feuds on the reality show, and season 11 is currently keeping fans watching to see the aftermath of the Scandoval drama. The tension between Katie Maloney and Tom Sandoval dates back to the early seasons when their rocky relationship unfolded. Despite the potential for a strong friendship due to Sandoval's close bond with Schwartz, who was in a relationship with Katie at the time, their connection quickly soured. In a shocking turn of events back in season 2, Katie exposed one of the biggest scandals in Vanderpump Rules history - the hookup between Jax Taylor and Kristen Doute. While one might expect Sandoval to feel some loyalty towards Katie for revealing such a dark secret about his then-girlfriend, this revelation only fueled the flames of their rivalry.

Tom Sandoval's constant criticism and calling out of Katie for her behavior created a toxic dynamic between them, causing tension that even placed Schwartz in a difficult position. This may have been one of the factors that led to Katie and Schwartz's divorce. It's no surprise that, on the present day, Katie and Tom Sandoval can't seem to tolerate each other. Recently, Sandoval finally apologized to Katie for his past actions. During her most recent Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen appearance, Andy asked Katie if she felt Tom's apology to her was genuine, and she said, "Apologies are just words to me. I need to see actions, a change in behavior."

Katie's Engagement Came With a New Enemy

The tensions between Katie and Sandoval started simmering the moment Tom Schwartz proposed to her. Throughout season 5, Tom Sandoval passionately voiced his concerns about the dynamics of their relationship. He tirelessly portrayed Schwartz as a victim, constantly subjected to Katie's controlling behavior. One unforgettable incident occurred during their joint bachelor party, where Sandoval kicked open the bathroom, passionately expressing his frustration while Schwartz sat on the toilet. In a heated rant, Sandoval told Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay, "I'm sick and tired of him just getting belittled and told what he needs to do all the time! Leave him the f*** alone! He's a f****** battered wife! Look at him!"

During season 7, Sandoval and Katie found themselves in yet another one of their infamous arguments, which took place in the alley behind the SUR restaurant. The source of Sandoval's anger was James Kennedy's termination due to his "fat shaming" comments towards Katie. Katie clarified that she did not want James to join the cast trip despite him already being invited. This decision infuriated Sandoval further, as he believed it was unfair for James to face such severe consequences, while Katie shared equal responsibility for their derogatory remarks towards each other. With Schwartz caught in the middle, Sandoval didn't hold back. He called Katie a spiteful drunk, held her accountable for James' firing, and strongly insinuated that she consistently avoided taking responsibility, making Schwartz's life a nightmare.

The Battle of the Wife vs. the Best Friend

In season 9, Katie and Sandoval are caught up in yet another intense argument concerning Tom Schwartz and his bar with Sandoval, TomTom. Katie explained to Sandoval that she was just trying to stand up for her husband and advocate for his brilliant ideas, urging Sandoval to stop treating Schwartz like an insignificant pawn. Seizing the moment, Sandoval responds by reminding Katie that she should express gratitude towards him instead of resorting to yelling, as he has significantly contributed to the financial stability of her and Schwartz's household. As Katie attempts to reason with Sandoval, acknowledging his assistance and support towards others, she is simply highlighting his "excessive ego problem." In response, Sandoval swiftly retorts, "So do you, Katie." It is intriguing how Sandoval fails to take responsibility for his actions towards his supposed best friend, yet his primary complaint about Katie revolves around her alleged lack of accountability.

Katie Warned Everyone For Years About Sandoval

During season 10, Katie wasted no time addressing Sandoval's apparent favoritism towards Rachel Leviss (Raquel). Katie had already developed some negative feelings towards Rachel after she pursued Schwartz following his divorce from Katie, despite Katie's request for her not to do so. So when Katie found out that Tom Sandoval was at The Abbey with Rachel, she immediately called him out on it. Katie confronted Tom, saying, "You get a lot of joy out of Raquel as well, I think. You two go to The Abbey together at one o'clock in the morning." Katie clearly insinuated that the type of behavior between Tom and Rachel was inappropriate. However, in his typical fashion, Tom Sandoval tried to gaslight Katie, denying any truth to her insinuations.

In a different scene, Tom seized the moment to confront Katie about her refusal to take responsibility for her actions that had caused harm to others. Sandoval was visibly upset that Katie was shining a light on Rachel and his inappropriate relationship. He was determined to make a point by mentioning how hurt Schwartz was during their divorce while claiming Katie did not show the same level of heartbreak. Ironically, this all unfolded while Sandoval was secretly involved with Rachel, failing to follow his advice. Before storming off in anger, Tom publicly called out Katie for her consistent lack of accountability, while Katie pointed out how Sandoval always tried to shift blame when the spotlight was on him.

In a scene from season 11, Scheana expresses her feelings about not properly mourning the end of her relationship with Sandoval and how much she misses him as a friend. Katie responds, "With all due respect, I simply wish you would get over it. That man has never offered me a sincere apology since the day I met him. He has been awful to me. He interfered in my marriage. He made everyone think I was a monster." When talking about Sandoval, with tears in her eyes, Katie's emotional statement makes it evident how deeply Sandoval has hurt her. Given everything Katie has gone through with Sandoval, it's no wonder why these two may forever remain bitter enemies.

Watch new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, with next-day episodes available to stream on Peacock.

