When Katie Maloney announced in March 2022 that she and Tom Schwartz were getting divorced, it seemed the end of an era for Vanderpump Rules. The Bubbas had become one of the staple couples in the friend group of the reality series based around Lisa Vanderpump's LA restaurant SUR. Despite their frequent miscommunications and Schwartz's seeming inability to ever choose Katie's side, there was an undeniable charm when the couple did get along. Although the relationship coming to an end may not have been a surprise to many, when they were good, they were good as gold. The end of the relationship came with a certain sting for longtime Vanderpump viewers.

But the Bubbas still can't get enough of each other, at least if the season eleven preview has anything to say about it. It seems that instead of romantic partners, the pair have turned instead to romantic rivals. The preview let viewers know that when it comes to the Bubbas, when a new romance is on the table, all is fair in love and war. Though it seems this tryst will be featured later in the season, many eagle-eyed viewers noticed in the second episode of the season, which aired on February 6, that a certain pink-haired nanny looks strikingly familiar.

What The Teaser Told Us About Katie Muloney and Tom Schwartz's Rivalry

During the season 11 preview, viewers saw a glimpse of an unknown pink-haired lady laughing as she says: "I have a crush on a divorced couple." This statement was followed immediately by a side-by-side image showing the young newcomer kissing Schwartz in one image and Katie in the other. Schwartz was heard saying: "I've never been in a love triangle before." This was followed by Katie's sardonic: "May the best man win." The situation was succinctly summed up by the series' original pink-lady, Lisa Vanderpump: "I only see a sh-- storm coming."

In an interview with US Weekly, Schwartz tells the magazine with his typical goofy energy: "How did it come to this? I'm convinced there was some sort of magnetic pull or shift, and I'm in a parallel universe now." In the same article, Katie comments: "It was just a weird thing. Some people thought that I was maybe gonna go after her because of Tom. I was like, 'I don't wake up in the morning and plan my day around what this man is doing,' so I just had already decided, and I wasn't gonna let that stop me."

According to Bravo, fans will have to "wait and see" when the romance between the divorced couple and Tori officially kicks off. While the ex-husband and wife seem amicable even as romantic competitors, there is sure to be drama and heartbreak ahead. However, the second episode of season eleven gave viewers a small taste of what's to come.

Scheana Shay Needs a Nanny

In the second episode of season eleven, Scheana Shay opens up about her diagnosis with postpartum OCD: "Since having Summer, I knew there was something wrong with me, and it took me a little over a year to open up to anyone about that. But postpartum OCD just attaches to your worst fears, and then it shows you them in your head." On her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asks Scheana the difference between postpartum depression and postpartum OCD. She responds: "So with OCD you have these crazy intrusive thoughts, and you think about the worst things happening to your child, like, all the time. And I didn't realize what was wrong with me. It's something that a lot of women don't talk about because you feel like you're crazy, and you don't want to tell people the things you are seeing in your head." Scheana's particular struggle in this episode is about leaving her daughter with anyone other than immediate family members. Her therapist suggested that, as part of her exposure work treatment for her OCD, Scheana should open herself to the possibility of letting someone trusted take care of Summer Moon for a short period.

Enter Tori Keeth. Scheana explains: "Tori is someone I've known since she was, like, 16-years-old. She's someone who has spent time with Summer before, and she is someone I absolutely trust." Tori is in LA working as an aspiring singer who also nannies as a day job. Scheana's mom, Erika, is one of Summer's primary caretakers. However, she had recently torn her rotator cuff when the episode was filmed, so Scheana and Brock are hoping to have Tori come by once in a while to help Erika and to take care of Summer when needed. The visit starts off pleasantly enough, with Scheana explaining to Tori what she and husband Brock Davies are hoping to ask of her as their new nanny. However, when Brock insists that Scheana has an "inability to let things go," Scheana gets upset at his minimizing her OCD symptoms. Both Erika and Tori rush to defend Scheana, and as Scheana and Brock go tit-for-tat in what seems like a normal married person spat, Tori inches closer to Scheana and puts a reassuring hand on her friend's leg. It would seem that Tori is definitely a girl's girl, Katie will be happy to know.

As Brock continues to press Scheana about letting go of her fears, Erika insists that Brock needs to validate Scheana's feelings. When he points out that both Tori and Erika are currently validating Scheana's feelings, and it would seem she has support already, both Scheana and Erika fire back simultaneously: "You're the husband!" Brock insists that Scheana can be doing more to address her OCD symptoms instead of surrounding herself with "yes people." When Erika seems upset at the comment, Scheana explains Brock's point of view: "I think he's saying this because he feels like I always have to ask for your opinion and your approval and your assurance on everything that he feels like you help too much sometimes to where it's a hindrance." Scheana explains in a tearful talking-head interview: "I'm hoping I can get to a place where I'm not afraid to do things alone with my daughter. Where I don't worry about something bad happening to her every day, or to Brock, or to my mom. I want to be able to enjoy living in the moment, and not think that this could be the last moment."

When Erika is talking about how Scheana has been "putting in the work" to overcome her OCD symptoms, Tori chimes in: "And I'm proud of you, because it's great." Erika tells Tori that her friendship is so important to Scheana because she truly "gets" her daughter. All three women get emotional and tear up, bonding over their sudden tears as they laugh at each other, asking why this is happening. Erika comments: "Wow, didn't expect this today." Brock jokingly says: "And this is why I wanted to talk about it! Cause clearly we need to talk about it."

Suffice to say, the pink-haired mystery woman has entered the group chat! Tori's role on Vanderpump Rules as Scheana's new gal pal, and the romantic interest of both Katie and Schwartz promises that season eleven is already off to an interesting start. It is not always easy to introduce a new cast member to a reality TV program where the cast has been through an intense emotional time together, such as the fallout the Vanderpump gang have endured after last season's Scandoval drama. It is a good sign for Tori that viewers are already seated and waiting to see what the newbie has in store.

Catch up on past seasons of Vanderpump Rules on Peacock. Season eleven airs Thursdays on Bravo.