Vanderpump Rules has been one of Bravo's most popular shows since its premiere ten years ago. It has allowed viewers to see many different people and have grown attached to the stories of many of the cast members since it is one of the most accurate depictions of what it's like to be a young adult living in Los Angeles. Of the many cast members who have had the opportunity to be a part of the reality show, one who has been through the most changes after every season is Katie Maloney. She has been a staple cast member of the show, and many of the situations surrounding her were the main drama points shown on the show.

She has seen her fair share of different cast members and has been attacked at least once by every single one of them. It's time Bravo gives the flowers where they are due to Katie since she has stuck on the show through every twist and turn that has come her way and has always stayed true to herself. Whether she got activated as "Tequila Katie" during a trip or she is thinking about creating a sandwich shop, Katie has shown what it is like to grow up to be a mature adult on TV when that is a tricky thing to do by many of her cast members. Not only is she one of the best on VPR, but she continues to be the most loyal friend to whoever she needs to be faithful to, something Scheana Shay may need to learn. Katie has seen everything from divorces to sandwiches and should be put on a pedestal for having grown the most and being the show's unsung hero.

Katie Maloney's Marriage to Tom Schwartz Showed Her True Self

When starting the show, Katie was happy with Tom Schwartz. They seemed like the most compatible relationship at the beginning of the series, but quickly showed how the "Bubbas" was about to enter a rollercoaster. During their relationship, Katie always tried to be the voice of reason between them and the more mature one of them. Even though she was working at SUR at the time the time, she could keep this steady income for many years. It was a struggle for her to deal with Tom constantly flaking. For example, when he had a panic attack at Pump during a bartender shift Lisa Vanderpump was gracious enough to give to him. Besides dealing with this, she also had to negotiate with the many times Schwartz cheated on her during many guy trips he would take during Season 3 of the show. He may have cheated on her, but Katie knew she loved him, and he loved her, so they managed to fix their issues and continue their marriage.

They decided to tie the knot in 2016, and it seemed like everything was going right on track for them, but an ongoing issue they always had was that Tom was not very respectful of Katie while they were together. Some moments viewers will never forget are the way Schwartz would say he was "disgusted" by her, and it showed how toxic he was and that he was never one to bring her up. She was always there for him to cheer him on during his projects, like the opening of his restaurant Tom Tom with Tom Sandoval and Lisa Vanderpump. She was there every step of the way, and instead of being grateful, he would take advantage of her kindness and burst out against her during drunken nights with their friends. Eventually, Katie had had enough, and she decided to file for divorce from Schwartz in 2022, which was the last piece of the puzzle for Katie to start thriving and living her best life.

Katie Maloney Has Had Several Friendship Rollercoasters on 'Vanderpump Rules'

Not only has Katie had to deal with her relationship, but Katie has had the most friendship breakups and rekindlings in the show. Many cast members went against Katie and tried to go toe to toe with her, but she wasn't too bothered by it. Thanks to all the friendship rollercoasters she went through, it was easy for viewers to make her out as the show's villain, but in reality, many people tried to go against her because of her association with Schwartz. One prominent example is her friendship with Scheana Shay.

Scheana and Katie have had the toughest friendship because Scheana is a "guy's girl" mentally and never thinks about her friend Katie. The most recent attack was in Season 10 when Scheana got married in Mexico, and she wanted to set up Raquel Leviss with Tom Schwartz, but she disregarded the main rule Katie and Schwartz had, which was to not hook up with anyone from the friend group. In proper Scheana form, she didn't see what she did wrong, so during her Mexico wedding, she moved Katie furthest away from the wedding party and forced everyone to hang out with her constantly. After "Scandoval," they were able to fix their friendship to become allies for Ariana Madix during this challenging time for her.

Everyone seemed ready to come at her, but she was always been prepared to throw shade at her other castmates and have everyone else look like a joke. A person who lived to bring Katie down and make her look like the villain besides Tom Schwartz was Tom Sandoval. He hated that she would spend more time with Schwartz than him and didn't like many of the truths she would say about him, which ultimately became true for him.

Katie Maloney Knew The Truth About Sandoval

For someone who believes in manifestation and psychic readings, Katie always seemed to have the correct intuition not to trust Tom Sandoval, and the world agreed last year when "Scandal" broke the internet. During the seasons of Vanderpump Rules, it always seemed like Katie and Sandoval were constantly at each other's throats because they would try to compete over whom Schwartz would listen to. One key factor that broke them ultimately was during Season 9 when Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz were working on opening their bar without the help of Lisa Vanderpump. Whenever Katie tried to give her input as the wife of one of the business owners, she would get shut down very quickly by Sandoval and would state that her opinion wasn't necessary. It was a nice slap in the face moment for Sandoval when he heard his business partner Greg Morris say at one of the tastings for Schwartz and Sandy's that Katie needed to listen to more when it comes to her input. Not only was Sandoval going against her, but he made Schwartz go against any ideas she would give, which led to their divorce. But as a reward for no one listening to her, she decided to open a business with Ariana called Something About Her.

Katie has always been ready to say what she feels and is never afraid to state her opinion because she is usually right. As one of the OGs, she has not been afraid to show everything on camera and be vulnerable with audiences. She has been through many changes, but Señorita Bubba is ready to take on the rains of her life and thrive.

