Bravo's iconic series, Vanderpump Rules, produced some of the most infamous and memorable moments of this generation. From the shaggy apartments to the dreadful Las Vegas trips, this show gave us a glimpse into the life of a SUR-ver trying to make it big in Hollywood. I cherished watching each and every cast member living out their dreams, whether that be opening a sandwich shop, becoming a professional DJ, or hosting their favorite competition show. However, this show also highlighted some of the most toxic relationships, friendships, and scheming I have ever seen throughout reality television, and unfortunately, Kristen Doute suffered a lot.

Although Kristen had her fair share of moments, she was mistreated throughout her time on Vanderpump Rules. She had even received the nickname "Crazy Kristen," which was unfair considering she spiraled due to one of the most toxic relationships I have ever seen: her and Tom Sandoval. Even though her behavior made for amazingly entertaining television, it was unfortunate to watch her constantly get belittled and blamed. Now, Kristen is thriving, pregnant, and engaged, all while filming The Valley, and I'm happy to see that.

Kristen Never Deserved Mistreatment