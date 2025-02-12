If there was one thing about the cast from Vanderpump Rules, it was the fact that, no matter what, there was always some feud happening between some of them. Kristen Doute, an OG cast member, and Lisa Vanderpump, constantly butted heads. Lisa had Kristen suspended from SUR multiple times before firing her completely. And although Lisa got rid of Kristen in the workplace, their feud continued throughout the seasons.

Fast-forward to the recent controversy between James Kennedy and his ex-girlfriend, Ally Lewber. Kristen is anything but happy regarding Lisa's comments about the situation, and is calling her out for her enabling behavior. Back in December 2024, James was arrested for domestic violence after neighbors heard him and Ally arguing outside. The police report stated, "Female stated that her boyfriend lifted her up and threw her to the ground."

Kristen Doute Is Tired of Lisa Vanderpump's "Disgusting" Behavior

Custom Image by Zanda Rice

Fans were waiting for Lisa to add her two cents to the situation, considering how close she and James once were while on the show. However, when Lisa finally did speak out, it was the opposite of what fans had hoped for. During an interview with US Weekly, Lisa stated, "He never hurts her. They were both drinking. She basically said, 'Oh yes, take him away. It'll teach him a lesson.'" Lisa then added that Ally regretted what had happened.

According to Page Six, Kristen posted Lisa's interview on her Instagram story and captioned it, "Absolutely and disgustingly diabolical." Kristen then added a second Instagram story to express her disdain for Lisa and the way she explained the situation between James and Ally. "I will never, ever be okay with this constant abuse-enabling behavior. To have the audacity to dumb down not only facts but also feelings makes me sick to my stomach. To every woman who is a survivor of DV and wasn't believed or supported, I'm so sorry." Kristen has even accused James of abusive behavior herself while they were in a relationship back in 2015. Vanderpump Rules is available to stream on Peacock in the US.