The "friend of" role plays an important but underrated part in reality TV. Often seen as simply aspiring to become a part of the main cast, the "friend of" who understands their place in the narrative is actually a valuable teammate to the cast member who brings them onto their series. The right friend can help a reality TV star restore a tarnished reputation, win over more allies in a group, or can help them to craft a specific narrative for the season. But it doesn't always turn out the way their friends intend when cameras start to roll. Many women on the Real Housewives franchise have learned the hard way that if a friend is too interested in filming, they can turn into a foe quite quickly when the opportunity presents itself for them to finally be the one at center stage.

A good "friend of" will show up in support of whatever narrative their reality star friend has on their agenda. This is partially the reason that Kristina Kelly has always been the perfect "friend of" on Vanderpump Rules. In her time filming the series, Kristina has never been interested in pulling focus or stirring up drama. But she has always been interested in accountability. Her cool-headed approach to her friends' problems and her acceptance that she is there to support them while filming the series, rather than to promote herself, are rare qualities that make her the perfect reality TV "friend of." Which is why it is surprising that the former SUR waitress has made clear she is no longer interested in appearing on the series in this capacity.

Kristina's History on 'Vanderpump Rules'

In a red-carpet interview to promote Season 10, Kristina shared a story with US Weekly about how she was the person who originally got her friend and Vanderpump Rules Queen Bee Stassi Schroeder hired at Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant in the first place. The reporter points out that, technically, by this logic, without Kristina there would be no Vanderpump Rules. It appears the thought had not occurred to the "friend of" on the series: "Wow, I've never thought of it like that, I really need to take that in." Kristina is so used to downplaying her role that it had not occurred to her to center herself even in the origin of the series that she had helped, through kismet, to launch.

Stassi was the original driving social force on the series for its first several years, and the more recent seasons since her firing have been something of a scramble to re-establish group dynamics. With Stassi at the center of the friend group, backed by loyal friends like Kristina and Katie Maloney, men like Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, and Jax Taylor were kept thoroughly in check. Stassi is known for her iconic short-temper and her infamous dark passenger, which kept the cast on their toes and audiences thoroughly entertained. By comparison, Kristina is quiet and cool-headed. Her calm approach to things may mean she is not the most dynamic reality star in her own right, but she was always a welcome balance to the chaotic energy the other cast would bring on the tumultuous series.

Kristina has always been the perfect "friend" to main cast members like Stassi and Katie, because of her rich history with the cast. Before they all reached the peak of their fame after Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, before they even landed their roles on the series in the first place, Kristina was a true friend to the cast members and has witnessed their rise to infamy. However, as someone who was not the main cast herself, she could provide an outside perspective, while still remaining an insider within the group.

Filming 'VPR' Was All About Friendship For Kristina

During her Us Weekly red-carpet interview, Kristina was asked why she chose to return for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. Without hesitation, Kristina responded: "Katie needed me." Season 10 was a hard one for her friend Katie, who had just divorced her now-ex-husband Tom Schwartz, while also having to continue filming with him. Kristina's blasé response emphasizes how little she cares about appearing on the series for her own sake: "You know if anything was going to bring me back, it was, like, my friend."

From her showing up for Stassi in the early seasons to her unwavering support of Katie in Season 10, even following her friend to Mexico to join her petty party during Scheana Shay's wedding, it is clear that when it comes to filming, Kristina is there for her friends. Her presence was always a supporting role, and she has an established pattern of showing up for her friends and turning the tide in their favor during heated moments on the series. Her calm demeanor and cool approach makes her a vital counter-balance to cast members who often struggle to regulate their emotions in the heat of the moment.

Why Isn’t Kristina Kelly Isn’t Interested in Filming ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Again?

At the end of Season 10, cameras picked back up to capture the fall-out of the affair that Tom Sandoval was carrying on with Vanderpump Rules cast-member Rachel "Raquel" Leviss. The global outrage at Sandoval's betrayal of Ariana Madix, his partner of nine-years, was dubbed "Scandoval" by the internet and resulted in a divided cast and a rudderless Season 11. In her public appearances since filming Season 10, Kristina has made clear that even before news of the cheating scandal broke, Rachel was to blame for the shifting group dynamics on Vanderpump Rules.

In June 2023, Kristina appeared on Stassi's podcast and she revealed that during the Season 10 girl's trip to Las Vegas, she and Katie were confused about how Rachel was able to piece together a narrative that her travel companions were "mean girls." Kristina felt they had been pretty tame in their commentary about Rachel being competitive with other women over their men, and the fact that she had brought a galaxy light along with her to sleep with on the trip. Kristina then revealed that she had been told that a producer had shown Rachel footage of the comments the girls had made, in order to provoke drama and set up a narrative for Rachel to become more of a central character. Kristina felt that the narrative that she, Lala Kent, and Katie were being bullies was a way for the producer to frame Rachel as a victim who finally found the strength to stand up for herself.

Watching the season, the way the events of the girls' trip were cut together seemed to confirm Kristina's suspicion that someone had prompted Rachel to seem like she was eavesdropping on her co-stars. The moment of Rachel listening to the other women appeared to be out of sequence and seemed like a clip tagged onto the footage of the ladies' conversation about Rachel's tendency to chase taken men, in order to make it seem like she was upset at hearing their remarks at the moment they happened, despite being so intoxicated she had claimed not to remember the evening. Kristina said that she and her co-stars "had a big thing" with the producer who allegedly showed Rachel the footage, claiming they had all been "very upset" about this interference. On her podcast, Stassi told her audience that this kind of producer interference is the reason that reality TV series "start to seem fake."

US Weekly notes that a source "close to production" denies that any interference from the producers or the crew occurred, saying there is "no truth" to Kristina's version of events. The discrepancy between these two accounts about how this "mean girl" narrative got started seems to have played a significant role in the new mom's choice to not return to filming the series. As the two reality TV alums joked on the podcast about having to refrain from drinking alcohol as new moms, Stassi laughingly remarked, "How do you film Vanderpump Rules and not drink?" Kristina then went on to admit that she might be willing to film with the girls at an event like a girls night or another special occasion, but not knowing Ariana very well had meant that filming in Season 11 didn't make sense for her, and being a new mom meant that ever being deeply invested in the drama again is difficult for her to imagine.

