Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is spilling the beans on where she stands with her costars on the show. Turns out that the reality star hasn’t spoken to Ariana Madix since their clash on the Vanderpump Rules Season 11 reunion, which aired on May 14, 2024. During the reunion, Kent expressed her disappointment in how Madix handled her split with Tom Sandoval. That’s what led to things souring between the two friends.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kent opened up about her fallout with Madix. She admitted that while they aren’t friends anymore, she is happy about Madix’s success as the host of Love Island. “She’s killing it and I’m thrilled about it,” added Kent. The reality star confessed that she doesn’t talk to Sandoval often either. However, when Cohen asked her why that was, she admitted that the two of them weren’t friends before, and it’s a little too late for them to become friends now.

As far as Kent’s The Valley costars go, the reality star admitted that she and Kristen Doute are still not speaking to each other. Not only that, Kent also revealed that she has blocked Jax Taylor on social media. However, the two of them still run into each other since their kids go to school together. Kent revealed that she is still very close to Taylor’s estranged wife Brittany Cartwright, which explains why she doesn’t want to stay in touch with him anymore.

Lala Kent Is Already Thinking of Having Another Baby

During the same episode, the Bravo star talked about giving birth to her second daughter, Sosa in September 2024. When Cohen asked her if she would be open to having another child, Kent revealed that she was more than ready for it. Kent shares her first daughter, Ocean Emmett, with her ex Randall Emmett. However, she decided to conceive her second baby through a sperm donor.

In a previous interview with Cosmopolitan, Kent shared her intrauterine insemination (IUI) journey and expressed that she didn’t want to wait for a man to have a child. “It’s 2024! There are many ways to have a baby, and you don’t need a man to do it,” added Kent. Kent talked about how long it took for her to find the perfect donor. However, she noted that once she found him, she knew he was the one. In her exact words: “He felt like my baby daddy.”

She also took the opportunity to talk about her dynamic with her ex-fiance Emmett and shared that the two of them are focused on doing what’s best for their child. She claimed that they have productive conversations that are mostly about their daughter’s well-being. However, Kent admitted that co-parenting still has its ups and downs. In her exact words: “One day we’re good and the next day he pisses me off.” However, she confessed that overall, things are good between them.

All seasons of Vanderpump Rules are available to stream on Peacock. A release date for Vanderpump Rules Season 12 has not been announced yet.

Vanderpump Rules Best known as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump opens the salacious kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

Watch on Peacock