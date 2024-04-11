The Big Picture Nick Viall criticizes Lala Kent and Scheana Shay for their behavior toward Ariana Madix on Vanderpump Rules this season.

Viall points out that Kent's focus on Madix's storyline without Sandoval is misplaced, and that viewers relate to Madix's authenticity.

Viall highlights the contrast between how seriously Kent, Shay, and Sandoval take their roles on the show compared to Madix, who has other successful projects.

Nick Viall often talks about the cast of Vanderump Rules on his podcast, The Viall Files. He has had guests like Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, and Scheana Shay on and even given Shay plenty to talk about on her own podcast when he had a guest call Brock Davies a "payroll husband." Now, he is bringing up how Lala Kent has been acting towards Ariana Madix this season on Vanderpump Rules and calls her actions a "war path."

Talking about the anger that Kent and Shay have shown in Season 11 towards not only Sandoval for his cheating scandal with Rachel Leviss but also towards Madix who doesn't want to be around Sandoval, Viall called both Kent and Shay out for how they're acting. “I don’t agree with anything they are saying or doing this season,” he said “You look at Lala right now, it’s kind of shocking how much she is coming at Ariana. Like, she’s going hard at the pain. She is on a war path.” He went on to point out that the anger that Shay and Kent seem to share towards Madix is not right. “I think what’s so hysterical about Lala and Scheana is like, what seems to upset them the most is just how little Ariana tries.”

Viall went on to point out how Kent has talked about Madix not "having a storyline" without Sandoval blowing up their lives.

“Lala was out, I think on her podcast, pointing out to the audience that Ariana wouldn’t have a storyline if it weren’t for Tom Sandoval, as if anyone really cares. Like, the reason Vanderpump Nation or Bravo Nation have endeared themselves to Ariana, is they saw themselves in her. They love how little she tries,” Viall said.

Viall Ended With an Excellent Point

Image via Bravo

Viall said at the end that the difference between Shay, Kent, and Sandoval compared to Madix is that those three take their jobs on Vanderpump Rules very seriously and Madix does not. Madix just recently made her Broadway debut in Chicago after having a successful run on Dancing with the Stars and moving on to be the host of the new season of Love Island USA. She has other projects to do while Sandoval, sure, has some other projects, but they're all tied to people hating him on Vanderpump Rules and Shay's success completely is tied back to Vanderpump Rules. Kent has a business, but by what Viall is saying she is becoming entirely too invested in Madix's hatred of a man who ruined their home.