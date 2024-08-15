The Big Picture Lala Kent stands by her frustration over Ariana Madix's refusal to film with Sandoval - believes it could harm the show.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is taking shots at her co-star Ariana Madix once again. The reality star is talking about what went down during the Vanderpump Rules Season 11 reunion, and it looks like she stands by what she said! Kent expressed her frustration over Madix’s refusal to film with her cheating ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval. And Kent wanted her to realize how that could hurt the future of her show and take food off of people’s tables.

In an interview with Parents, Kent opened up about the struggles of being a single mom while she prepares to give birth to her second child. The Bravolebrity shared that she is extremely protective of the people she loves, but the moment she had a kid, she turned into a “warrior.” Kent also implied that she was looking out for her kids and stood by everything she said at the reunion.

In Kent’s exact words: “Anyone who comes in and tries to threaten the wellbeing of your children and how you provide for them is not going to be taken kindly.” This explains why she decided to turn on Ariana Madix all of a sudden in favor of Sandoval. During the reunion, Madix opened up about how difficult it was for her to continue being around her ex after his months-long affair with Rachel Leviss. However, Lala Kent believes that this is what all of them do since that’s the responsibility of “living your life on camera.”

Lala Kent Is Thankful for the Break From Filming

Despite all the drama around filming, Kent is happy to take some time off from filming. Usually, Vanderpump Rules films during the summer. But after Sandoval and Leviss’s cheating scandal, what the fans are referring to as ‘Scandoval,' followed by his breakup with Madix, VPR Season 12 has not yet started filming. However, Kent is apparently enjoying the downtime.

The reality star believes that having time off from the show has been a blessing in disguise, since this pregnancy has not been easy on her. She got the chance to relax all summer and take care of herself before the baby arrives. She went on to admit that even if they had started filming Vanderpump Rules Season 12, she would have taken a backseat until after her delivery, which clicks well with her initial statement of taking a break as well!

Kent also shared that she would love to give herself a maternity leave when the baby comes. But it’s not always easy for her to take time off. “I’ll start to question if I’m a worthless person,” added the Bravolebrity while reflecting on how being away from work affects her. As far as the future of baby number two goes, Kent is extremely protective of her. Kent also made it clear that since she took her fans through the process of picking a donor on Vanderpump Rules, she’s open to showing her baby on reality TV when the time is right.

The Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Reunion aired on May 11, 2024. You can catch up on the ‘Scandoval’ drama and stream all previous seasons of the show on Peacock.

