Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has captured the spotlight with recent media headlines. Notably, she made waves when news broke of her extravagant purchase of a stunning Los Angeles Valley home, valued at an astounding $3 million. Just before that, Lala delighted her fans by announcing her second pregnancy, openly sharing her journey of conceiving through Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) on the reality series. Now, she's back in the headlines, joyfully revealing that she is expecting another precious baby girl! During her Amazon live event on April 9, Lala added a touch of excitement to the gender reveal by popping a confetti-filled balloon, showering the room with delightful pink confetti. Lala is already a loving mother to her adorable daughter Ocean Emmett, whom she shares with her ex-partner, Randall Emmett.

In her exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lala said she was "relieved" by the news, explaining, "I know what to do with a girl. I'm a girls' girl." Lala admitted not knowing how her growing family would handle their non-traditional dynamic. "I hope that as they get older, they don't see traditional families and think that they're missing out on something, or I robbed them of something," she said. "Every parent has that one thing they just can't quite get past, and you just hope for the best. I'm hoping for the best. I'm hoping that the pod that I've created and the love that we're all going to give to these kids, that's going to be enough, but you never know. I'm ready and willing to answer those questions and comfort where comfort is needed." Lala mentioned that she has been briefed on the challenges of raising two children, but she's fully prepared to embrace all aspects of the journey ahead.

Lala's Careful Plans to Grow a Family Begin to Unfold

As Vanderpump Rules season 11 continues to air, the burning question remains: Will Lala's pregnancy journey be showcased in the current season? It remains uncertain whether her journey has been documented at all. However, Lala has candidly shared details about her pregnancy on Vanderpump Rules After Show.

Reflecting on her decision to have another child, she revealed, "I think the moment I was done with my other relationship. I started thinking about how I wanted to bring my second baby into the mix." Lala further explained that the prospect of being a single parent didn't intimidate her, as she had already experienced it with Ocean while still in a relationship with Randall, who was frequently absent. Lala emphasized that opting for a donor was an easy choice for her, as she wanted to avoid the complexities of shared custody once again.

