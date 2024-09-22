Lala Kent had her second child earlier this month and shared the terrifying experience of her birth. The Vanderpump Rules star shares a daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett, with her ex, infamous movie producer Randall Emmett. During Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, Kent's friends helped her choose a sperm donor to help her have her second child on her own and fans got to follow along with Kent's pregnancy journey through social media and with Kent talking about it on her podcast, Give Them Lala. Now, she shared how the fast delivery of her second daughter, Sosa Kent, left her terrified.

Kent went on her podcast to talk about the delivery and opened up about the process. “During my second-to-last push, [my obstetrician] kind of stands up really fast, and he’s fixated on the monitor,” Kent said in the episode. “And he’s making eyes with the nurse who’s reading things to him that I clearly don’t understand cause I’m not a doctor. And he looks nervous.” Kent went on to say that the doctor wanted her to just keep pushing and later found out that the umbilical cord had wrapped itself around her daughter's neck.

“She comes out, they put her on my chest and I go to hug her — you know, embrace my baby — but the way that the nurse is acting with the baby … and she’s not crying. She does one cry and then it stops,” said Lala. “And my hands are freezing, so I’m like, ‘I’m not touching her because I don’t want to send her into shock.’” She stated that the nurses were freaked out and that she was terrified to see her daughter, who was purple.

Sosa Kent and Lala Kent Are Both Fine

Image via Bravo

Kent went on to share on the podcast that she felt guilty because the pregnancy had been so easy, and she started to wonder if she had done something wrong. The doctors told her that Sosa had amniotic fluid in her, and they wanted to make sure that she was fine given how much they had to clear out of the baby. Kent went on to clarify that though she was worried she had done something wrong, the doctors told her she was fine, and now the baby is healthy. “I started crying, and they were like, ‘You did nothing wrong during pregnancy; we’re just a little confused,’” Kent revealed.

