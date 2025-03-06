Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is standing by her friend Jax Taylor’s side after he opened up about his struggle with cocaine addiction. Lala has gone on the record to praise Jax for his honesty and expressed how proud she is of him for taking accountability. According to the Bravolebrity, admitting to substance abuse isn’t easy, and Jax deserves to be supported through his sobriety journey.

Lala talked about the situation during her Amazon Live on March 4, 2025, the same day Jax appeared on Alex Baskin’s Hot Mic podcast to come clean about his addiction. Lala used the opportunity to emphasize that no one has the right to speak on Jax’s journey because only he knows what he has gone through. She hoped that her co-star could start a new chapter of his life and put the past behind him. Lala shared her thoughts on sobriety and admitted that it was a very delicate subject to be speaking about. She clarified that getting sober is not a “one size fits all” solution and that everyone has their own approach to it.

The reality star also opened up about her own struggles with addiction in the past and revealed that she has been in a sobriety program for “six years, four months and some change.” While Lala showed her support for Jax, she also acknowledged how hard his addiction has been on his ex-wife, Brittany Cartwright. “Brittany is one of my dearest friends. I know a lot,” claimed Lala. However, she added that Brittany’s experience was her story to share.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Knew About Jax Taylor’s Addiction

During his appearance on Hot Mic, Jax revealed that he has been addicted to cocaine since he was 23 years old. While this might have come as a shock to fans of the show, the Vanderpump Rules cast knew that Jax had been going through a rough time. On the March 5, 2025, episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Tom Sandoval admitted that he wasn’t surprised at Jax’s confession.

When asked about his reaction to finding out that Jax was “83 days sober” from cocaine, Tom shared that he was proud of his co-star for working on himself. The former SUR bartender was an original cast member on Vanderpump Rules alongside Jax when the show premiered in 2013. Tom confessed that because he has been around Jax for so long, he became aware of his addiction. When Andy asked if the rest of the cast also knew, Tom confirmed that they all did.

While many are supportive of Jax through this tough time, Brittany is opening up about how his addiction ruined their marriage. In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Brittany expressed how glad she was that Jax had admitted to what was really going on. In her exact words: “For the first time, I can speak openly about the extent of trauma he’s instilled on our family over the years.” While Brittany hopes that Jax can overcome his addiction, she confessed that she wasn’t counting on it. According to the reality star, Jax’s behavior continues to be “alarming,” and his treatment plan is “the bare minimum.” Vanderpump Rules Season 12 is set to begin production in 2025 with a brand-new cast. Previous episodes of the show are available to stream on Peacock