The Big Picture Lala and Katie's friendship was strained by controversies surrounding co-stars.

Lala seeks forgiveness for former disputes, while Katie remains firm in her stances.

The fractures in the friend group cause tensions and divisions on the show.

Lala Kent and Katie Maloney have never had an easy friendship in their history on Vanderpump Rules. When Lala first entered the scene at SUR, Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant where the two young women were employed, Katie was intent on hazing the new employee based on her racy Instagram alone. But then, when Lala began to be boisterous about her sugar-baby lifestyle, Katie felt no qualms about calling her out with a list of colorful expletives. Their friendship was always at arms length, until Lala was eventually honest that her relationship with disgraced producer Randall Emmett had ended once she learned the truth about him. By season 10 of the reality series, as Katie was also going through her divorce from Tom Schwartz, most of her animosity towards Lala had been put aside. It was nice to see the two ladies finally sharing scenes together and building a friendship as newly single women.

This new beginning was unfortunately short-lived, and by season eleven, viewers can see tensions have returned between the two. In recent episodes, the two have crossed swords over co-star Scheana Shay hinting to Ariana Madix that she might want to renew her friendship with social pariah Tom Sandoval. Katie is all-in supportive of Ariana's no-contact rule when it comes to her ex-partner, after "Scandoval" rocked their world. And Lala has been supportive of Scheana being honest about her emotions, and critical of the firm line that Ariana wants to hold when it comes to no contact with her ex. There are definite camps breaking out in the already fractured friend group. Ariana and Katie are holding firm boundaries on one side by refusing to engage with anyone who is friends with Sandoval. Lala, Scheana, and seemingly the producers of the show, are staunchly in the other camp, hoping that maintaining the semblance of friendship will allow a path forward for the series to continue filming. As viewers are seeing the dynamics play out each week, there is a lot to unpack between Lala and Katie's friendship when it comes to the press, their podcasts, and social media.

The 'Vanderpump Rules' Crew Hasn't Recovered From Scandoval

The fracture in the friend group was obvious even in the first episode of season eleven. Lala sat down for a conversation with Lisa, who is an executive producer on the series. As such, Lisa has a vested interest in "the group" maintaining friendships with both Sandoval and Schwartz, who are co-owners of her restaurant, TomTom. It is clear that Lala understood Lisa wished that forgiveness should be the name of the game this season. Lisa even encouraged Lala to reach out to Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, who had a difficult time with her mental health after cheating with Sandoval last season and subsequently being ostracized from the group. For Lala, forgiveness seemed to come from a place of being able to see herself in Rachel's position. On the March 13 episode of her podcast, Lala also mentioned that when she speaks to Ariana about forgiving her ex, she is only speaking from her own experience as an effort to show her friend that she hopes she doesn't make some of the mistakes she has made on her own journey with a terrible ex-partner. She says she wants to be able to tell her friend what she would do differently if she could, because she doesn't want her to end up where Lala did during her separation. With her loss of trust after Randall was exposed, and now the protectiveness towards her daughter that she feels while engaged in a custody battle, it is understandable that she might want to let go of the anger she had felt towards Rachel and Tom last season.

For Ariana and her friend Katie, forgiveness is not the tune they are dancing to this season. Ariana has been clear about her own boundaries, which is that she will not have anyone close to her if they wish to pursue a friendship with her ex. Understandable, considering she had only had three months to recover from the shock that her partner of nine years had cheated on her with her close friend, in her home, while she was at her grandmother's funeral. Among other tawdry details. The affair and the repercussions from it are still very present when the cameras picked back up for the season. Initially, Lala and Scheana, as well as Katie, were all supportive of Ariana's decision to keep Tom at a distance. Even though the ex-partners still co-inhabited their shared home. However, as the season marches on, and the pressure mounts from a production standpoint to forgive Tom and allow him to reintegrate into the group, Scheana and Lala have gradually changed their tune. The divide between Katie and Ariana on one side and Lala and Scheana on the other is growing. And from the mid-season trailer, it seems that this will continue into the season reunion, which filmed on March 16, 2024.

There's Online Heat Between Katie And Lala

As part of the promotion for the show, and themselves, many of the cast members have added podcasting to their list of business endeavors. This allows viewers a more intimate perspective into how the cast mates see one another and offers insights into their tiffs throughout the season. On the March 12 episode of her podcast, Give Them Lala, Lala explained that she and Katie had a falling out after the season ten reunion that they never recovered from. During her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Katie was asked by a fan to give more details. Instead, she seemed at a loss, claiming she "doesn't know exactly what [Lala] is talking about." This inspired Lala to revive the feud during an Instagram Live Q&A session, where she claimed that Katie had amnesia. She also wrote on her story that she is sure the two will be friends again once Lala is feeling "real miserable." This is a shady dig at Katie's reputation for not getting along with people in the friend group, stoked largely by her ex-husband's unflattering narrative of her. Lala also shared on Instagram that she had considered not sharing the post, out of the respect she has for Katie's mom, Teri Maloney. Katie then appeared on an episode of Nick Viall's podcast, The Viall Files, and was adamant that bringing her mom into the situation was a low blow and "f**king hurtful." She also suggested once again that she had no idea why Lala had turned on her in the press recently, claiming it was a "one-sided situation."

During her appearance on "The Viall Files," Katie was asked if she and Ariana are being targeted for not wanting to hang out with "the group." In response, she quips "What group? They don't even f**king hang out!" This truly seems to be where Lala's beef with Katie and Ariana lies. By committing to their "war path" towards the Toms, Katie and Ariana seem to be putting the show's future in jeopardy. While Ariana continues her streak of landing one gig after another, most recently extending her show run as Roxie Hart in the Broadway production of Chicago and also landing the role of host on Love Island USA, the rest of the cast are struggling to maintain the facade of friendship that is the entire premise of Vanderpump Rules.

With the recent launch of the spin-off series The Valley, and the consistent hints viewers hear from Katie and Ariana that the "friend group" doesn't actually care about one another, it seems that some of the cast may fear being left behind if the network does not renew the series for another season. Before Scandoval, it was rumored that the show was on the chopping block, since the original premise of following the lives of young bartenders and servers working at SUR no longer applied. The cast have only loosely maintained ties with the restaurant business, they have branched out into the space of influencers and podcasters, and they seemingly don't hang out beyond their scenes together. When this is too overtly obvious to viewers, it causes them to question the "reality" they are being shown on Vanderpump Rules. Even though it is clear to fans of the form that anything they see on reality TV will be in some way mediated and produced for their enjoyment, there is still the need to portray a semblance that these individuals are truly involved in each other's lives.

Can The Vanderpump Friendships Be Mended?

This seems to be where some of Lala's frustration is coming from. She has consistently been putting in the work this season to understand things from each castmate's perspective, and seems committed to keeping the peace, possibly in a bid to keep the show on the air. This typically means following her gut about what is right for her, and right in general. Take, for instance, Lala's recent decision to reveal the conversation that she had with Schwartz about him once having kissed Scheana while in a relationship with Katie. Lala stated in a confessional that she went back and forth about whom to talk about it with first, Scheana or Katie. Ultimately, she decided to tell Katie first. She says in the same confessional: "I don't want to give Scheana time to figure out a way to make this a pretty picture." Here Lala demonstrates that even though her loyalties are with Scheana, and she is on her personal path of forgiveness, she is not above getting a little messy by stirring up drama within the group.

There is little wonder Andy Cohen referred to Lala as the "voice of reason" for this season on his radio show, while also suggesting that "something happens" at the reunion that he found truly compelling. Lala recently responded to a rumor she saw online that said she had been "eviscerated" by Ariana at the reunion, and that it was "friendship ruining." On the March 20 episode of The Talk, Lala told the hosts, "only one of those things is true. I'll let you all decide." Lala also mentioned on her podcast that at the reunion there will be a moment that breaks the fourth wall. Katie has been comfortable breaking the fourth wall by being honest about the fractures in the group throughout the last two seasons, so this might suggest a hint of what is to come at the reunion. But Lala seems committed to the pretenses of friendship among the group, so the show can literally go on.

