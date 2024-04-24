The Big Picture Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent takes control in custody battle with Randall Emmett over their daughter Ocean.

Lala Kent continues to move on from Randall Emmett after they announced the end of their engagement in the fall of 2021. They share a daughter named Ocean, so they had a custody battle. Season 11 started with Lala explaining that her ex didn't want their child on Vanderpump Rules. "His biggest thing is, 'I don't want to give her full legal because that would mean she could put Ocean on Vanderpump Rules," she said. "But I will give her final say on education and health.' And I'm like, 'Well that is all I f—king want. Who gives a f—k about putting her on Vanderpump Rules?'"

Kent is living separately with her mom in the new season. She also shows her journey of becoming pregnant with a second child using a sperm donor. However, she has raised some eyebrows already comparing her second pregnancy with her first and her plans for this new child. The disgraced producer responded to one of her comments.

Lala talked about her search for a sperm donor on the Vanderpump Rules After Show with Brittany Cartwright. "This is like the funnest shopping I've ever done," she joked. This search was with fellow cast members on the show. "There was a lot of consideration before I got pregnant with Ocean beforehand was very beautiful," she said. "So I wanted to bring like that warmth into me, bringing a baby into the world in an unconventional way." The Valley star joked this must have been better than hooking up with her ex-fiancé and Lala agreed. "Going the donor route and how this baby is conceived was much more pleasurable," she said.

The producer's rep gave a statement responding to this to Page Six. “Randall’s focus is being the best father possible and doesn’t see any value in responding to disparaging comments,” the rep said, and that the father “is disappointed as a parent that she would talk about the conception of their beautiful child that way.”

Lala revealed that she's expecting a baby girl. She posted an Instagram picture holding her baby bump and talked about the support she received in the caption. "Now that I have revealed I’m having a baby girl, seen her sweet little profile and my bump is bumpin, I’m feeling an overwhelming amount of love & gratitude. This journey has been incredibly empowering & I’m so thankful for the outpour of support. I’m really happy I get to share this time in my life with you all. Thank you @cryobank for helping me grow my pod and making my baby dreams come true in my own way, on my own terms."

