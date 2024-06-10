The Big Picture Lala Kent is unsure if she will allow her second child on Vanderpump Rules amidst the show's reality TV break.

On May 31, 2024, during an Amazon Live appearance shared by VanderPodRecaps on Instagram, Lala Kent responded to a couple of fan questions and one of them was about whether she would allow her second child to appear on Vanderpump Rules. Unlike her oldest child, Ocean, whose father Randall Emmett does not permit her to be filmed, Kent is having her second child via intrauterine insemination (IUI) with a sperm donor from California. Her exact response to the question, however, was rather extensive and likely to spark some debate and goes as follows:

“I have not crossed any bridges with that. As of right now, [Vanderpump Rules is] on pause. I don’t know what I want my life to look like. I don’t know if I want to continue down [the] reality TV road. Right now, I just want to incubate and be in my little bubble … and lay by the pool and just enjoy my bump and Ocean. That’s it.”

Since Vanderpump Rules is on a hiatus, Kent’s statement only adds to ongoing speculations about the show’s future. However, it’s clear that she is taking a break from the spotlight to focus on her family and contemplate the next steps in her career. After the explosive reunion episode where she had an intense fallout with Brittany Cartwright over a nanny dispute during Kent's gender reveal party, an emotional detox is due. Cartwright confronted Kent's mother about hiring a nanny without her permission, leading to what Kent described as "World War III." The incident added significant stress to an already challenging period for Kent, and that explains her desire for a break from the reality TV spotlight.

Lala Kent Gave Her Two Cents on the Brittany Cartwright Feud & ‘Pump Rules’ Reunion

During the Amazon Live appearance, Lala Kent also addressed her ongoing feud with The Valley's Brittany Cartwright and emphasized that the situation remains unresolved for now. When asked, “Have you and Britt made up since the text incident with the babysitter?” Kent replied, "TBD." She elaborated that the intense reunion left her feeling "excellent, honestly," and expressed her sentiments in the following words:

"I watched it, felt proud, felt very proud. I looked spectacular, [like a] whimsical mother creature. I don’t know. I walked in, I said what I said, and then I cried and went home to play mini golf. I’m thrilled it’s over."

Despite accusations of avoiding social media and not being engaged with the season, Kent shrugged off the criticism. "Give me a season that anyone has agreed with me. I feel like that’s just the norm. I feel like every season I go into it, and I’m like, ‘Well, another season where I was a little too intense,’" she admitted. This introspection towards her time on Vanderpump Rules highlights Kent's resilience and her willingness to embrace her personality, regardless of public opinion.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on pause ahead of its 12th installment for a refreshed and potentially more authentic return. All 11 seasons of the show are available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

