The Big Picture Lala Kent unfollowed Ariana and Katie due to the negativity experienced during Vanderpump Rules season 11.

Confusion arose after Lala gave conflicting reasons for unfollowing her co-stars, including Ariana and Katie.

Feeling the darkness of the backlash, Lala cited wanting to follow only people who make her feel good as a reason for unfollowing.

Fans noticed Lala Kent was no longer following Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney. This wasn't shocking if you watched Vanderpump Rules season 11. Lala talked negatively about Ariana in her talking heads and on the after-show multiple times. She also accused Katie of following Ariana's lead. The reunion was the first time the three women could talk about the change in their friendship.

Lala gave conflicting reasons for turning on Ariana multiple times. At the reunion, she accused Ariana of dictating how the Bravo show was filmed because she refused to interact with Tom Sandoval. She denied repeatedly that she was jealous of Ariana while saying she didn't get the same support when Randall Emmett cheated on her. The pregnant mother gave a new reason for unfollowing her co-stars.

Lala Kent Unfollowed Ariana and Katie

Lala answered questions from fans on her podcast, Give Them Lala. One of them was why she unfollowed Ariana and Katie on Instagram. "I'm not gonna say that I would never be friends with them again, what I do know is that this season was very tough for me, I felt like there were moments where I was [...] having people come at things that had nothing to do with the show, right?" she answered. "It got dark." This is most likely referencing what people have said about her comparing her experience having Ocean to her second child on the after-show. She apologized for insulting fans in a previous podcast episode and said what people were saying about her as a mother angered her.

She said to get out of that darkness of the backlash, she was "unfollowing people who don't really make me feel good at the moment." Lala advises other people to do the same. "I just wanted to feel good for a moment," she added. This is a very different reasoning from what she said previously. The reality star was asked this during her Amazon Live.

She said she met new people while filming something and followed them. "The Virgo in me doesn't like when my numbers on Instagram don't add up and align," she claimed. Lala looked to see who she could unfollow and those were the two people she wasn't interested in following any longer. Vanderpump Rules is currently on a break before returning for season 12. Time will tell if any friendships are mended during this time. Vanderpump Rules is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S. Watch on Peacock