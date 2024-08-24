Vanderpump Rules has been in viewers' lives for many years, and thanks to Lisa Vanderpump for giving her SUR staff a chance to show what they are truly like. The cast has experienced many different ups and downs throughout their years on television. During its earlier years, the cast had mixed up with each other in the dating world, and it was unknown who had dated who at the time, but they all still managed to maintain a close friendship.

Thankfully, they have all mostly grown up, and some of their biggest moments on the show are considered to be from the past, but without them, viewers would not have seen many shocking moments that had never been seen on reality television. Whether it was the moment in which Stassi Schroeder slapped Kristen Doute or the world finding out about the affair between Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss, they all have brought moments that will never be forgotten.

10 Kristen Doute Hooking Up With Jax Taylor

The earlier years of Vanderpump Rules will always be remembered as some of the craziest moments in reality television because the group of friends, in some weird way, enjoyed hooking up with each other in secret. As one of the OG couples, Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor seemed like they would conquer it all and be able to go through their relationship even after Jax had cheated on Stassi multiple times.

Kristen Doute was one of Stassi's best friends and her confidant when it came to issues she was having with Jax, so when it was discovered that she had cheated on Tom Sandoval with Jax, it was a moment that no one would forget because of the repercussions that came after for both Jax and Kristen. Kristen, on one side, was slapped very hard in the face by Stassi after she admitted to having cheated on Tom with him at their apartment. For Jax, it was during one of Lisa Vanderpump's events at SUR that Sandoval hit him in the nose because of the betrayal of his friends.

9 Kristen Doute Bringing Miami Girl to SUR

After a whirlwind second season, Kristen Doute was not done with her antics within the group. After the end of Season 2, Tom Sandoval and Kristen had officially broken up, and he started dating Ariana Madix. This was something that Kristen did not take lightly because she had always had her suspicions that Sandoval had been cheating on her with Ariana, but no one believed her and would always dismiss her whenever it came to that. During this season, she made it known she wanted to uncover Sandoval's truth.

As one of the most shocking moments this season, Kristen contacted a girl rumored to have hooked up with Sandoval during one of the many guys' trips while he was with Ariana. Kristen's motive for this was to show how he had already done this with Kristen; it could have been seen as a warning to Ariana that this would happen to her, too. As she was known, the Miami girl went to SUR with Kristen to confront him, but this ended up in a confrontation between Kristen and the SUR manager, resulting in Kristen being fired from the restaurant.

As one who connected the worlds between The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Shay created the connection by having a secret relationship with RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville's ex-husband. It had been known since RHOBH that Brandi's ex-husband had cheated on her with someone younger, but it was later revealed that it was with one of Lisa Vanderpump's employees.

This moment shocked everyone, and viewers were intrigued to see the two openly discuss the affair. Scheana told Brandi that she didn't think he was still married as he was getting her many expensive gifts without care. This created the iconic moment in which the world would meet the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast as Scheana had to go for a work shift after her heavy conversation with Brandi. From the get-go, it seemed like the whole show would surround Scheana, but once the world met everyone else, it was clear they were all meant for reality TV.

7 Tom Schwartz and Rachel Leviss Makeout

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules was already going to have many different layers of drama, but one of the most shocking moments for viewers at the start of the season was seeing how Rachel Leviss was starting to grow fond of Tom Schwartz. This came as Schwartz had recently divorced Katie Maloney, and viewers had never been able to experience what a single Tom Schwartz would be like. Still, no one expected him to have a small crush on Rachel as she had also come out of her engagement to James Kennedy.

Both of them were fresh out of relationships, and they were both vulnerable, but what made this even more shocking was seeing how Scheana Shay was pushing for this relationship when Katie had specifically said she did not want Schwartz to hook up with anyone from the friend group as respect for her. It was while everyone was in Mexico for Scheana's wedding that Raquel and Tom decided to start making out, breaking Katie's rule and having everyone else in the friendship group cheering for that relationship when, in reality, it was something to hide the big lie behind it with Tom Sandoval.

6 Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz's Divorce

Seen as one of the OG couples of Vandeprump Rules and one that viewers could not imagine divorcing, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz had been together long before the show started, as they had been friends for a while, and it grew into a real relationship. The couple had many ups and downs, mainly coming from Schwartz as he had been struggling to find a job in which he was passionate about and was leaving many responsibilities for Katie.

Even though they had many downs, especially with how they would talk to each other sometimes in front of their friends, the pair tied the knot in Season 5, and it seemed they had finally reached their end goal of being together forever. However, before Season 10 could start, the couple announced they had decided to divorce. In a statement released by Katie, she says, "Although we may be on different paths, we will continue to love and support one another's happiness. " This was a shocking moment for many viewers, but it was the best decision for the two as it was seen in Season 11 that they work better as friends.

5 Jax Taylor Cheats on Brittany Cartwright

"Rawt in Hail" was heard worldwide when Brittany Cartwright was introduced into Vanderpump Rules as Jax Taylor's girlfriend. Why did she say these words? In true Jax fashion, he had cheated on her between Season 5 and 6 of the show with their SUR coworker Faith Stowers. Jax denied these allegations for a while, but it wasn't until his birthday party that Brittany found out about what he had done and decided to break things off with him for a bit.

She did go back to him, but throughout the seasons, more things came up about Faith's affair, and even at a party, Brittany decided to leave a voicemail that gave details of the affair. Viewers were not shocked that Jax had cheated, but it was shocking to see how "Kentucky Muffin" was reacting to the affair and unmasking who he was.

4 James Kennedy's "It's Not About the Pasta"

Vanderpump Rules has always had many instances in which the cast members have said iconic lines that will follow them throughout their careers. A big moment in Vanderpump Rules was when James Kennedy was introduced to the cast. He created a lot of havoc during his earlier years, as he was dating Kristen Doute when he joined the show, but this was a very toxic relationship that did not work out very well in the end. After Kristen, James went on to date Rachel Leviss, and the two seemed to be going strong, even though they were thinking about marriage.

While in his relationship with Rachel, James had a difficult time in his personal life because he was struggling with the use of alcohol, and he was also very intrigued by a new girl, Lala Kent, with whom he became very close. While at one of their hangouts, Lala and James were arguing about Lala eating Rachel's food. This may have confused many viewers, but this created the now-known "It's not about the pasta" line, which had caused many viewers to think it was a code word about a substance, but Rachel has already explained that it was about food.

3 Lala Kent and James Kennedy Body-Shame Katie Maloney

In the earlier years of Vanderpump Rules, when James Kennedy was introduced, he created a lot of mess within the cast, and when Lala Kent was introduced, she was alienated by the group because of who she was dating. The two grew a strong friendship because they were both the outcasts of the group, but with their very strong personalities combined, they made the other cast members' lives a living hell, especially for Katie Maloney.

During Season 4 of the show, it was known that Katie was struggling with her image, and it did not help that James, being intoxicated, decided to body-shame her in front of the whole group, and Lala played a part in it as well. They both made sure to decrease Katie's self-esteem, which did not give them a good image. James has apologized to Katie, and their friendship is better than ever.

2 Jax Taylor's Arrest in Hawaii

Jax Taylor created a lot of messes during his time on Vanderpump Rules. He cheated on his partners and even admitted to constantly lying. Something the viewers had never experienced, though, was seeing Jax get arrested. They got a first seat during Season 4 when the cast took a trip to Hawaii.

During one of the last days, Jax was nowhere to be found, only for all of them to find out that Jax had gotten arrested for stealing sunglasses. He ruined the trip for everyone because they had to figure out how to get Jax out of jail. After he got out, he had to go back to Hawaii to plead in front of the court about the case in which he pleaded guilty and had to do one year of probation for his actions.

1 Scandoval

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix were considered to be relationship goals while on Vanderpump Rules. Even though the start of their relationship was rocky after dealing with Kristen Doute trying to break them up, their relationship grew stronger from it. The two did not plan to have children in the future, but it was known they would be married at some point. They shared a lot of similarities, but there had always been rumors of Sandoval being unfaithful to Ariana and the two secretly having relationship problems.

It wasn't until March 2023 that the internet broke when everyone discovered that Tom Sandoval had been having a secret affair with Ariana's best friend, Rachel Leviss, and the world knew about #Scandoval. It had been a while since a reality TV show breakup was as big as Scandoval. Still, Ariana and Sandoval had been together for almost a decade, and seeing that he had cheated on her made him one of the most hated men in America.

