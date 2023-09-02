The Big Picture Lawyers representing reality TV stars claim that the NDAs imposed by producers, including NBCU, are "draconian" and prevent stars from telling their side of the story.

There is reportedly a "systemic rot" throughout the network, with NBCU using penalties for breach of contract and NDAs to control the narrative and silence their subjects.

Former Real Housewives star Bethenny Frankel is trying to unionize reality TV stars and push for change in the way these shows are made, following reports of mistreatment and lack of transparency.

Vanderpump Rules has recently made waves thanks to Tom Sandoval and his cheating scandal, "Scandoval" with Raquel Leviss. Now, the show is getting attention in a more negative light. Lawyers for the stars of some of our favorite programs have told producers that they need to drop the "draconian" NDAs put on the stars of the series. These NDAs are providing the producers and the studios with the ability to silence their subjects and refuse to let them tell their side of the story.

NBCU has reportedly worked to silence its stars with penalties for breaching their contracts and NDAs, making their edits be what we as the audience hear and learn from, and according to the report, there is "systemic rot" throughout the network towards it stars. This goes from Vanderpump Rules to the franchise of The Real Housewives and beyond, but it also hides a dark side to these "reality" shows.

The report comes after former The Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel has been making moves to try and unionize the stars of reality television. After her interview with Leviss, there have been moves for Frankel's plea to be heard and now with this report, it seems as if there is something that needs to change in the way that reality television is made. Especially with shows like Vanderpump Rules.

Hiding Things in the Dark

People on shows like Vanderpump Rules have been careful about what they say post-filming, and even if they leave the show, or are fired. Stassi Schroeder is the most open on her own podcast, talking about her distaste for Sandoval, but even then, she doesn't really share specific details. According to the new report from the lawyers, there might be a reason for that. They released the following quotes from a Reality TV letter that was sent to the NBCU executives who work on reality shows on Bravo, CNBC, NBC, and more.

“In the course of our investigation, we have not only confirmed the veracity of our initial allegations but have also discovered that the breadth and scope of your wrongdoing is greater than previously believed,” said attorney Bryan Freedman.

“We are left with the inescapable conclusion that NBC and its production partners are grappling with systemic rot for which sunlight is the first necessary remedial measure,” he stated on behalf of himself, Mark Geragos, and other lawyers. “To date, that has been impossible owing to the draconian terms of NBC’s contracts with its cast and crew, which contain onerous confidentiality provisions coupled with ruinous penalties for breach. To ensure silence, NBC has been wielding these contractual terms like a sword.”

This is just the latest in a string of complaints from reality stars for how they're treated on their shows and Freedman is trying to change that. “NBCUniversal has two choices: lead by example or be forced into compliance,” he states. “In 2019, NBC News voluntarily released its employees from the nondisclosure agreements that had prevented them from sharing their experiences of sexual harassment and discrimination. This request is no different. We trust that NBCUniversal will do the right thing.”