After an explosive Season 11, a new cast is coming in to Vanderpump Rules and Ariana Madix has some advice for them. Madix was part of the Bravo reality series since Season 2 and fans watched as her longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval cheated on her with her best friend, Rachel Leviss. The Season 10 ending left fans excited for the future of the show but it ended up with a Season 11 that turned the entire cast into villains with the exception of Madix and Katie Maloney. Now, a new cast is coming in for Season 12 and Madix, who was recently back on Broadway in Chicago, has some advice.

During an interview with People, Madix talked a lot about her sandwich shop, Something About Her, that she shares with Maloney as well as the potential of her returning to reality television. But when the publication asked about advice for the future cast, she gave an honest answer, including telling them to just be true to themselves in the process.

“I would say this sounds cliché, but be yourself," Madix said. "I don’t think it would work to try to be anybody else. And not only that, if you’re comparing yourself to past cast, and I know people say big shoes to fill, and yes, that’s true; but at the same time, if you’re trying to fill those shoes by being someone else, it’s never gonna work.” She went on to reiterate “So, just be yourself."

Ariana Madix Is Happy the News of the Recast Is Public

Image via Peacock

When Season 11 wrapped, fans did not know what was going to happen with the show. It was a mixed bag of a season with many fans angry that the cast had turned on Madix because she didn't forgive Sandoval. Madix told People that she was just happy that the public knew what was happening with the show. “I’m glad that people and the public now know what’s going on.”

In another interview with The Post that happened earlier this month, Madix revealed that the fate of the show had been talked about for a while prior to the public knowing what was going to happen with Vanderpump Rules and its current cast. “I had been in conversations for quite some time, you know, behind the scenes about what that would potentially be,” she said to the outlet. “I’m just, I’m happy that it’s out there. So, yeah, I feel good.” Madix has been, in the meantime, hosting Love Island USA.

