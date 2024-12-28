Vanderpump Rules took off from its onset because of how real and relatable each cast member was. Watching the SURvers trying to fulfill their dreams of making it big in Hollywood was enjoyable for fans, myself included, because they portrayed the idea of achieving their goals while remaining realistic about work.

The OG cast was also extremely authentic and remained true to themselves — even if they were sometimes wild and tumultuous. It was prime reality television and each OG made their mark. There will never be another Stassi Schroeder, whose comedic timing and penchant for drama had her involved in countless arguments, or Jax Taylor and his obsession with being the "number one guy in the group," which propelled conflict within the friend group. Kristen Doute's scheming and Scheana Shay's gossiping skills are legendary; no one can replicate anything that the former cast created — so I hope the new cast doesn't try to.

The Best Thing the New 'VPR' Cast Members Can Do Is Be Themselves

I will deeply miss the original cast, but it is exciting to think about watching fresh meat start from scratch as a typical SUR waiter or bartender. I want the new cast to be themselves because I believe that would help the reboot and the audience adjust from one cast to another. I don't want to see a new group coming in hot hoping to become the "next big thing." James Kennedy came in swinging during Season 2, thinking he was the best thing to happen to the show, and his cockiness came back and bit him, hard. Coming in with this mindset would come off as fake and trying too hard, potentially harming themselves in the long run. For this new cast to succeed, I think they would benefit from being their authentic selves and going back to what we all fell in love with: a group of 20 and 30-somethings, waiting tables at SUR to keep up with rent in their shaggy West Hollywood apartments, and bolstered by the occasional modeling or acting gig. They would not benefit from trying to fit into the OG members' shoes right away; that would just cause me to think that Vanderpump Rules lost everything it ever stood for: showing real life.

Lisa Vanderpump recently commented on the cast of Season 12 and how they plan on navigating through the chaos that comes along with working at SUR while staying true to themselves and not competing with the original cast. Breakout star of the series Ariana Madix reacted to Vanderpump's statement with approval: "I think that will encourage them to forge their own path and do their own thing." Madix then went on to explain that she hopes this new group will just be themselves, because that is how we, as fans, will connect with them. I agree with Ariana's comments because we want to see the authenticity of working in the restaurant business while remaining a group of real friends trying to navigate through life together.

There's No Need To Recreate Moments or Personalities on the Bravo Reboot

I certainly do not want to watch a Season 12 cast member thinking they are the "new Stassi" or the "new Tom Sandoval." Stassi was arguably one of the most iconic cast members to ever be on the show because she shamelessly showed every part of her life (not to mention she was the queen bee of SUR). I remember watching Stassi show Lisa all her tricks, whether that be hiding bottles of wine in the bathroom during a long shift or hazing a new SURver, as she did with Scheana. It would be disappointing to watch someone try to recreate these moments. I think the best thing that this new cast could do is pay tribute to the OGs while accepting that we do not want copy-cats.

Every show has a villain; that is inevitable. However, we don't need another Sandoval or Jax Taylor, who combined for some of the most diabolical TV moments I have ever seen. From being serial cheaters to encouraging bad behavior and arguing over whom the number one guy was (newsflash: no one from the old cast deserves that title), I hope the new cast can skip the "bad boy" act because we've been there and done that. It would be a shame to see a new cast member think the best way to stand out is to create a huge scandal. I know that someone within the Season 12 cast will earn the villain title, but I hope that it is not because of being incapable of remaining loyal in a relationship or refusing to acknowledge their wrongdoings.

I want to feel like I am watching an entirely different era of Vanderpump Rules, with a new group of friends trying to climb the ladder, not living in the shadows of the old cast. And, who knows, maybe we really will get someone worthy of holding the title of the number one guy in the group.

