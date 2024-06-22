The Big Picture Ariana Madix maintained boundaries with her ex throughout Season 11, despite pressure to reconcile from the cast and the producers, which resulted in them painting her as the villain.

The producers and cast of Vanderpump Rules made a concentrated effort in Season 11 to paint Ariana Madix as a problem for reinforcing her boundaries with her ex, Tom Sandoval. In the aftermath of "Scandoval," Ariana held her boundary of not speaking to her cheating ex throughout the season on the reality show, resulting in a dramatic finale where she walked away from Sandoval's effort to have an on-camera conversation and refused to continue filming at the finale party. Despite all this, Ariana had a relatively stellar season as she prepped for her big role on Broadway as Roxie Hart in Chicago. She was all the while planning her sandwich shop with Katie Maloney, and awkwardly sharing a living space with Sandoval. On her podcast, costar Lala Kent felt differently, insinuating that by refusing to film with Sandoval, Ariana was preventing the cast from having authentic times together this season.

But Ariana was right to point out that staying true to herself and refusing to have another "final" conversation with her ex was more authentic than her sitting down for the sake of the show to allow a rehearsed apology that would only benefit Sandoval and the producers' agenda. Ariana's position this season highlights the biggest problem with Vanderpump Rules. The main problem in Season 11 is that the cast have become professional reality TV personalities and miniature producers themselves. The group acknowledges that they aren't truly friends anymore, outside their scheduled filming events. This leads to overproduced narratives, like the planned Ariana take-down this season, which come across as inauthentic to viewers.

The last two seasons have been focused on a scandal that gained global attention. However, the cast also kept the scandal alive by turning the conversation to it whenever possible. This allowed a fractured group who no longer associate with one another outside of filming to pretend they still have common ground. The show was at its strongest when the group had shared employment and friendships that could be filmed. The cast had authentic achievements and drama that resulted from their activities and work outside of filming the series. In the early seasons, the production's role in shaping the interactions between the cast was less heavy-handed. As the production is paused until further notice, the cast and the producers of the series should seriously consider a return to the roots of the show that made it such a success in the first place.

The Cast Need To Move On From Scandoval

At the end of Season 10, cameras were picked back up after wrapping, in order to capture the events following Ariana exposing Sandoval and his paramour, Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, in their duplicitous affair. Ariana agreed to film a painful confrontation with her partner to summarize the level of his betrayal, and she told him then that it would be the last conversation they ever had. It was a warning and a promise that she attempted to keep in Season 11, despite the producers and her fellow cast pressuring her to capitulate and allow Sandoval to make an attempt at redeeming himself to the audience. The problem with this tactic is that it makes obvious to the viewers how constructed the narrative they are watching has become, which is not the usual expectation with reality TV. There is a certain blind eye that is turned to the subtle interference of editing, or introducing new cast who are willing to ask leading questions, but when the producers play their hands too heavily it tips the scale and viewers lose interest.

Ariana has moved on, her brand deals have taken off, as have her acting and hosting careers, launching her to a new level of renown. She even shared a glimpse of her new romance with Daniel Wai on Vanderpump Rules, to show she has moved on in other ways as well. The cast and producers should learn a lesson from how this season went over with the audience, and have each cast member focus on their own lives, just as Ariana has done. That way, they could produce a season that is packed with personal narratives, rather than foregrounding past drama.

The Reality of Ariana's Friendships Was Tested on 'Vanderpump Rules'

When Katie appeared on The Viall Files podcast in March 2024, she revealed that the Vanderpump friend group no longer saw each other as friends. She continued to remark that she and Ariana were not interested in creating the false narrative on camera that the group are still close, unlike other cast members. Scheana Shay and Lala profited off of Ariana's pain this season, avoiding a focus on their own personal lives by attempting to force their friend to confront her ex. Their lives are seemingly too full of things that they will not or cannot show on camera; their podcasts cannot be shown, they apparently do not socialize with one another outside of filming events, and their romantic lives are kept private. Scheana's home life as a wife and mother is shown on occasion, but she seems too eager to keep her struggles with husband Brock Davies off-camera. When the couple did disagree on camera, Scheana was quick to shut things down, seemingly content to express her true feelings when the cameras and producers were not present.

Rather than expose the depths of these marital disagreements further, the producers instead chose to foreground the drama from last season in an effort to paint Ariana as a problem in the series. Although Lala claims she is nobody's puppet, she showed how willing she was to work with production this season to stir up drama from Ariana's past, sitting down with producer Lisa Vanderpump in the first episode to have a conversation about reaching out to Rachel. The intent was allegedly to extend an olive branch after the cast eviscerated her at the Season 10 reunion. But it seems likely the intention was also an attempt to inject some drama into the season if she had replied.

At Lala's water-tasting "event," she also insisted that Sandoval be present, despite Ariana's clear boundaries. That evening, Ariana and Sandoval did wind up in a heated confrontation, which then allowed Lala and Scheana to weaponize Ariana's anger for the rest of the season. They presented themselves as friends that were only advocating for Ariana's best interest, concerned about how she was dealing with her living situation. However, the way they spoke about Ariana when they "broke the 4th wall" after she left the party in the final episode of the season seems to call their friendly intentions into question.

The Problem With 'Vanderpump Rules' Is How Far It Has Strayed

The beginning seasons were lightning in a bottle. The twisted relationship between Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor, coupled with her wit and his sociopathic charm, made for fascinating television. The group all working together at SUR as they aspired to bigger lives in Los Angeles was filled with the highs and lows of young adults navigating friendships, relationships, and sudden notoriety. Was the drama heightened by producers interfering to tell the story a certain way? Almost certainly. Reality TV inherently belies its title, with producers working with the cast to tell their life stories in a way that edits together nicely and ensures viewers remain seated week after week and season after season. But the trick is to conceal the constructed nature of what is being shown, rather than emphasize it.

Despite a tearful monologue in the Season 11 finale about how much she loved the authenticity of their reality TV series, Lala proved how content she was to follow directives from the producers about how to include Sandoval in order to stir up drama. On the Two Ts in a Pod podcast in June 2024, Lala made it clear she no longer cares to keep up the facade that what the viewers are seeing is her true "reality," telling the hosts it is "no secret this is a produced show." She went on to say that if the producers were to truly film the cast in their day-to-day lives, "you couldn't have a show." While she did claim that what the viewers are seeing is "very much real," in that the cast were there and filmed the scenes, she also emphasizes the constructed nature of the narrative each season, noting the primary goal is to entertain the audience. With Lala's acknowledgment that she and the producers were looking to construct a narrative together this season, they should consider how transparent their agenda becomes, as the viewers seem unimpressed by the narrative they tried to create in Season 11.

A Return to Its Roots Should Be a Priority on 'Vanderpump Rules'

If the cast no longer wish to socialize, and continue to plan events together that are clearly staged to facilitate forced conversations about past drama, then a cast shake-up on the reality TV series seems in order. There is a possibility of a reboot, of course. Featuring a new, young, and aspiring group of bartenders and servers at SUR could be a solution. Or, casting around Scheana and Lala and their new friendship, similar to the spin-off series The Valley, could also come to pass. If not, there are two young entrepreneurs who recently launched a sandwich shop whose staff are hopeful for a spin-off of their own. Whichever way Vanderpump Rules does move forward once the production break comes to an end, a return to form is in order. Viewers are tired of the over-produced narratives that the cast conspire to create with producers, a problem which plagued Season 11, and crave the way that the earlier seasons at least purported to be authentic.

