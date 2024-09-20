Rachel Leviss uses her platform (aka her podcast) on Rachel Goes Rogue to often give insights into her affair with Tom Sandoval. The former Vanderpump Rules star slept with Sandoval, who was dating her best friend, Ariana Madix, and Leviss has since used the affair (dubbed "Scandoval") to help launch her own career. While on her podcast this time, she was answering fan questions when she said that she thinks that Madix went out of her way to dehumanize her at the Season 10 reunion of the show. They filmed the reunion roughly three weeks after Madix found out about Leviss' affair with Sandoval, who Madix had been with for 9 years.

Leviss was asked by a fan if it bothers Leviss that Madix had a boom in her career after the affair. Since "Scandoval," Madix became the host of Love Island USA and went on to star as Roxie Hart in the Broadway production of Chicago. She also got multiple commercial deals, and she opened up a restaurant, Something About Her, with her Vanderpump Rules co-star Katie Maloney. Madix did nothing wrong in the "Scandoval" situation. Leviss, however, betrayed her best friend and the entire friend group in the process.

Leviss Takes a Stab at Madix's Character

Image via Peacock

What "irked" Leviss about Madix's post "Scandoval" life was how Madix treated her at the reunion. Leviss said that the way Madix came after her at the Season 10 reunion brought her “helped propel more hate” and “death threats” when she was already feeling badly about what she had done with Sandoval. Leviss was, purposely, left out of most of the reunion due to a restraining order that she placed on Scheana Shay at the time. But Madix eventually had her time to confront her former friend.

She went on to spin what happened at the reunion to say that it was revealing who Madix is. “It’s very telling to her character,” Leviss said, she even went as far as to say that other famous feuds between women (namely that of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber) resulted in one of the women doing the "right" thing and telling the public to stop attacking the other. Leviss said she finds it “a decent thing to do.” Madix, who was the victim in Leviss' affair with Sandoval, has remained silent about Leviss and her claims on Rachel Goes Rogue.

You can see Leviss and Madix on Vanderpump Rules on Peacock

Vanderpump Rules Best known as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump opens the salacious kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR. Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Seasons 10

Watch on Peacock