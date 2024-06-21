The Big Picture Leviss finally stops mentioning Madix on her podcast, but will still talk about her for context.

Leviss admits to causing Madix pain, but doesn't plan on continuing to talk about her.

Madix did nothing wrong in the situation, and Leviss is using Sandoval's name to gain clout.

Rachel Leviss may have ruined Ariana Madix's life but she wanted to make it so much worse by filing a lawsuit against her and continually talking about Madix on her podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue. Leviss cheated with Madix's boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, and has spent months playing the victim and making Madix's life even more difficult in the process. Now, Leviss is finally coming around to the idea that she should probably stop talking about Madix and let this woman get on with her life.

On a new episode of her podcast titled "Rachel's In the Hot Seat," The Vanderpump Rules star revealed that she will no longer be talking about Madix on her podcast. Well, sort of. She won't talk about Madix unless she needs to because she has to make a point. “I don’t need to talk about Ariana any more than I deem necessary to get my point across,” Leviss said. Which does make it seem like she will still talk about Madix and hide it under this idea of getting her "point across."

Leviss is Clearly Leaving the Door Open

Leviss went on to claim that the reason she'd brought up Ariana Madix was to give context to the situation she was in. That situation was cheating with Sandoval behind Madix's back. So she went on to admit that she did talk about her. “And, unfortunately, yes, Ariana’s name has come out of my mouth, and it is not to bash her in any way, it’s to provide context to my experience and the story that I’m sharing with you guys.” Leviss then did say she understood Madix's pain over being mentioned repeatedly on the podcast. “I understand her pain when it comes to me saying her name on my podcast, and I’m sure it’s infuriating and frustrating,” Leviss said, “I don’t plan on continuing to talk about her anymore because she’s not a part of my life.”

Madix in this situation did nothing wrong, no matter what way you spin it. You can take Sandoval's word for things, but even so, he could have found a way to leave Madix without sleeping with her best friend behind her back for months. Levis's podcast is just continuing to hurt Madix with no gain for either party. We know what happened and Leviss is just using the clout of Scandoval to keep her podcast alive. The note that she will not talk about Madix unless it is to provide context for something is all we need to hear, because that means Leviss will still be saying Madix's name.

