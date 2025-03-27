Rachel Leviss was at the heart of Scandoval, a shocking end to Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. Now, she's moving on to become a professional sound healer. Sounds....soothing. Leviss was caught having an affair with her best friend, Ariana Madix's boyfriend, Tom Sandoval. When Leviss was on Watch What Happens Live with Scheana Shay, Madix found a video of Leviss on Sandoval's phone and the situation forced production to start filming the show again after they thought they were wrapped for the season. Season 10 ended with Sandoval and Leviss still together.

Since, Leviss checked herself into a facility to work on her mental health, changed her first name, left the show, and cut contact with Sandoval. Leviss' affair with Sandoval blew the entire show up. Season 11 was divided with Madix not wanting to be around Sandoval and the show as a whole suffered from what Sandoval and Leviss did. Now, it seems as if Leviss is working on using some new skills to try and help others heal. She posted a video of her performing a sound bath and shared her thoughts on the experience of sharing what she's learned about them.

In her Instagram caption, Leviss wrote that this was a "new beginning" for her. "So grateful to hold space for healing and stepping into the role of a professional sound healer," Leviss wrote. She then wrote a thank you to the School of Sound Healing for "the teachings" and for Jennifer Sulger and her yoga studio "for giving me the opportunity to hold this beautiful sound bath." She ended her caption by writing "Here’s to growth and new beginnings!!"

Is Rachel Leviss Going to Come Back to Reality Television?

After Leviss revealed that she wasn't returning for Vanderpump Rules Season 11, fans began asking if she was coming back to reality television. While she hinted it back in 2024, she hasn't made a committment to a new show or hinted at rejoining the new cast of Vanderpump Rules. She did start her own podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue, that spoke a lot about Scandoval but she has since decided to end it. At the time, she wrote "After 65 episodes of Rachel Goes Rogue, I have decided that it is time to conclude the podcast. I would like to thank my team and partnership with iHeart. A special thanks to all the incredible guests who came on to share their expertise. Most importantly, I would like to thank everyone who gave the podcast a listen and hopefully had a positive experience."

