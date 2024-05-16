The Big Picture Leviss lawyers accuse Sandoval of making her an "unwilling porn star" and demand punitive damages.

Sandoval's lawyers claim the lawsuit is a ploy for fame and media attention.

Madix denies sharing videos, says Sandoval deleted the footage, and seeks to dismiss the lawsuit.

Tom Sandoval finds himself in hot water yet again. RadarOnline.com reports that the former Vanderpump Rules star Rachel Leviss' lawyers have suggested that Sandoval made Leviss an "unwilling porn star." The Scandoval triangle previously got messy when Leviss sued Sandoval and Ariana Madix for revenge porn. The former reality star claimed that Sandoval recorded a sexual video of him and Leviss on FaceTime without her consent, and Madix shared the intimate media. Her lawyers, Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos, have also asked the court to deny Sandoval's plea for Leviss to not be allowed to seek punitive damages in the case to be dropped.

Sandoval's lawyers stated that the lawsuit was a "thinly veiled attempt" to extend her fame and to rebrand herself as the victim instead of the other woman. Geragos and Freedman responded to the claim to RadarOnline.com and stated, "Sandoval's response in the face of irrefutable evidence that will not be presented in court is disturbing. Leveraging such claims for media attention and perpetuating victim-blaming is not just deplorable for actionable."

Sandoval has demanded for the case to be dismissed, but Leviss and her lawyers are not going to let this go easily. The lawyers have now stated that Leviss has enough evidence to move this case forward. They wrote, "Sandoval engaged in conduct sufficiently despicable to warrant punitive damages. Sandoval is alleged to have surreptitiously recorded sexually explicit videos of Leviss without her knowledge or consent, in effect turning Plaintiff into an unwilling pornstar and gravely invading her right to privacy."

Ariana Madix Has Also Responded to the Lawsuit

Madix's team has since come out with a response to the lawsuit, calling it an "abuse of the legal process." They claimed that it does not seek to "vindicate any cognozable rights" but attempts to prevent people from practicing free speech. Madix's lawyers have also requested Leviss' lawsuit to be "stirkcen down," but Leviss and her team are not going down without a fight.

Madix has also denied Leviss' claims that she shared her sexual videos. She instead said that Sandoval took her phone during a heated argument and deleted the FaceTime video from her camera roll. Vanderpump Rules is taking a production pause after the Season 11 reunion. During the pause and between Madix's new opportunities as Love Island USA's new host and being cast as Roxie Hart on Broadway's Chicago, the lawsuit may be resolved before Season 12 of the show.

