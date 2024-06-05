The Big Picture Leviss announced on Instagram that she wants to be called "Rocky" after using the nickname in high school.

Fans criticized Leviss for the name change, feeling she should stick to her birth name, Rachel.

Leviss may have a new nickname, "Rocky," but she still faces backlash from fans over her actions.

Rachel Leviss was on the show Vanderpump Rules as the fiancé of James Kennedy before the couple called it off. She then went on to be "single" and have an affair with Tom Sandoval, dubbed "Scandoval," and the rest is history. During Leviss time on the show, she went by the name "Raquel" but came out after that her real name was "Rachel" and she'd rather go by that now. Fans were okay with the change and quickly called Leviss by her birth name instead. Now, that might change again, or we at least have a new nickname for her?

Leviss posted on Instagram that during the Lightning in a Bottle Festival that she had "embraced" a new name and wrote that it was a nickname she had in high school. The new "name" was in the caption of her Instagram post. “Day 2 of @libfestival I embraced the name Rocky,” she wrote. “Close friends used to call me Rocky back in high school. It felt suiting for the weekend. What do we think?” She also posted a story about it, writing ”Hi, my name is Rachel. But you can call me Rocky Bang Bang.” Fans were not exactly kind about the idea of another name change for Leviss.

How Real Is This Name Change?

The comment section was a series of people making fun of Leviss for this move or asking her why she doesn't want to just be "Rachel." A user wrote "Feels like you’re trying to create another identity. Why is it so hard to just be Rachel?" One even wrote "Guuurl, you keep embarrassing yourself." Others pointed out that this feels like Leviss has identity issues. Another made a very valid point. "Maybe you could just try being your genuine self for a while?" There were others who pointed to her still blaming Sandoval in the scandal and not taking ownership over what she did to Ariana Madix. "Maybe she needs to own up to her part in it and quit blaming Tom."

The former Vanderpump Rules star reveals a lot about Scandoval on her podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue, but outside of that, it isn't really new. If she was to actually go by "Rocky" now, then it'd be reflected there, but the reality is that this feels like just a cute little nickname she is claiming for the music festival, but it has backfired given how many feel about her. She hasn't exactly recovered in the eyes of the public for her part in hurting Madix. Vanderpump Rules is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S. Watch on Peacock