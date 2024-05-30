The Big Picture Leviss granted right to sue Sandoval & Madix for revenge porn

Judge rules in Sandoval's favor regarding emotional distress claims

Leviss continues legal battle with support from super lawyers

Rachel Leviss recently got a win, but the judge also ruled in Tom Sandoval’s favor. The former Vanderpump Rules star has recently been permitted to continue suing Ariana Madix and Sandoval. Fans know that the Scandoval triangle got messy when Leviss sued Sandoval and Madix for revenge porn, as she claimed that Sandoval recorded sexually explicit videos of Leviss without her consent, and Madix shared the material. Although Madix and her lawyers denied her involvement, Leviss was not going to back down. After recently being granted the right to continue suing the former couple, Leviss is not going to let things lie.

However, the judge has also ruled in Sandoval’s favor, as they have dismissed the claims of Sandoval inflicting emotional distress on Leviss. Page Six reports that the judge states that Leviss had failed to prove that “her emotional distress was proximately caused by Sandoval’s conduct, or that Sandoval’s conduct, namely the alleged sexually explicit recordings, were made with the intention of inflicting injury to [Leviss] or with the realization that injury would result from the act of recording [Leviss]. Following this ruling, Levis now has 20 days to adjust her case against Sandoval and Madix to clarify that her emotional distress was not the result of the clips being on Sandoval’s phone, but from Madix gaining access to them.

The Scandoval Court Drama Continues

Leviss has been valiant in her fight for justice, with her super lawyers Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos by her side. They have previously attacked Sandoval for turning Leviss into an “unwilling porn star” and said "Sandoval engaged in conduct sufficiently despicable to warrant punitive damages. Sandoval is alleged to have surreptitiously recorded sexually explicit videos of Leviss without her knowledge or consent.” Leviss has just been granted the right to pursue the lawsuit, so now Sandoval and Madix need to tighten their defense.

Sandoval's lawyers had already attacked the lawsuit by stating that it was a “thinly veiled attempt” to extend her fame, but those words seemed to fall on deaf ears. Now that Leviss can pursue the lawsuit, Sandoval now needs to visit his lawyers and prepare for a defense, despite the judge also ruling in his favor. This adds to another pending court battle that Sandoval may have to face. There have been recent reports that Sandoval and Madix may have to go to court over the house that they shared before Scandoval tore them apart. Hopefully, both court battles can be settled during the Vanderpump Rules production break now that Season 11 has ended.

Watch Vanderpump Rules Tuesdays on Bravo at 8PM ET and all seasons are available to stream on Peacock.

