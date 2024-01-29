The Big Picture Executive producer Alex Baskin doubts Rachel Leviss will return to Vanderpump Rules in the future.

Leviss had concerns about reintegrating with the group, but Baskin supported and protected her.

Baskin is unsure about Leviss's standing with the fanbase but believes the right decision was made for her and the show.

Alex Baskin, who is an executive producer on both Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, knows television. So when he says that he doesn't think Rachel Leviss will head back to VPR, he's probably right about it. In preparation for the show's return to Bravo for its 11th season, Baskin talked to star Scheana Shay on her podcast Scheananigans.

When asked whether they knew about Leviss not coming back for Season 11 and whether the idea of her coming back for a future season would be well received, he said: “I didn’t know [whether] Rachel [would come back]. That was a wild card. We talked to her up until a certain point in the season. It really depended on the day.” When asked about whether Bravo would let her come back to the show in the future, he said “I don’t see that happening." On her decision to leave, Baskin clarified that Leviss had concerns about her place in the group. “She had concerns about reintegrating into the group. We said, ‘We are here to support you and protect you.’ That may or may not make sense.'”

Baskin did go on to say that they weren't sure of where Leviss landed with the fanbase after Scandoval had she returned for Season 11. “I didn’t know how she would have been received,” he stated. “But I ultimately think the right thing happened. If she didn’t think it was right for her to come back then we didn’t want that on us. We are doing OK over here and hopefully, she is doing OK.”

Is Rachel Leviss Gone From 'Vanderpump Rules' Forever?

Baskin made it clear that the decision was ultimately down to Leviss to leave the show. He also made it clear where the production team stood on her coming back for Season 11 or in the future. “We talked about anything and everything. We were open to whatever form it would take, but it got difficult because we were so deep into the season. I didn’t exactly know how it would work,” he said. Baskin then went on to talk about Leviss' offer for Season 11 and how it was ultimately a concern of whether it was the right move for her.

“She had a very healthy offer in front of her. Our concern was whether it was the right thing for her anyway because at that point we weren’t sure," he noted. "I thought it would have done well for her, I thought it would have been the right forum for her to tell her story. I felt good about it from that standpoint." What this means for the future, we don't know yet. It may seem like Bravo and Baskin are done with Leviss, but it also would probably come down to the ratings she'd bring in if she returned.

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules returns on Jan. 30. Past seasons can be streamed on Peacock.

