The Big Picture Rachel Leviss' lost soul persona on Vanderpump Rules was a facade — she deceived friends and sought attention as a victim post-breakup.

The apology tour on Bethenny's podcast backfired.

Leviss refuses to take responsibility, and downplaysher friendship with Ariana, whom she filed lawsuit against her for revenge porn claims.

When viewers met Raquel Leviss on Season 5 of Vanderpump Rules, she was mostly known as James Kennedy's girlfriend and, eventually, fiancée. It was clear when she came into the show that she was different from everyone in the cast; she brought an innocent vibe, which emphasized how new she still was in the Hollywood world. As every season passed, she started to grow out of her shell, and she revealed she had a voice of her own when she gave James an ultimatum on their relationship if he continued to act out against her, especially after some drunken texts he had sent her. Even after the two had broken up, Raquel could be seen as a lost soul, but it was helpful for her to leave the relationship with James and find herself. What she could have used as a time to evolve her friendships with Ariana Maddix, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, and Katie Maloney was instead used to deceive everyone by engaging in a secret relationship with Tom Sandoval.

The person who seemed to be like an innocent lost soul was not as innocent as everyone thought — she managed to lie to all of her friends. Also, she used Tom Schwartz to cover up her relationship with Sandoval by making out with him at Scheana's wedding when his ex-wife Katie had clearly stated to him not to hook up with anyone from the friend group out of respect for her. Initially, it seemed like the only problem Raquel would have during Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules would be having a crush on Schwartz, but in March 2023, everything changed for her as Ariana found out about Tom cheating on her with Raquel, and at that moment, Scandoval was born. Raquel managed to lose all of her friendships and even gave Scheana Shay a restraining order against her after allegedly hitting her after a taping of Watch What Happens Live!. Throughout the end of Season 10, viewers see the aftermath of Scandoval, and during the reunion, nobody holds themselves back against Raquel and the consequences she had created with Tom Sandoval.

Everyone was intrigued to know whether she would come back for Season 11, but she decided not to return to be able to separate herself from that world. What could have been seen as a moment of weakness was seen as a smart move on her part by deciding instead to go to rehab. After her time away from the spotlight and social media, Raquel, now going by Rachel, decided to return and start her podcast, but it did not become a space where she could take accountability for her actions. Instead, it became a space where she constantly talked about her old cast members and played a victim card. This new era has not given her a good look, and she needs to take a moment to reevaluate many of her decisions.

Rachel's Apology Tour with Bethenny Frankel Did Not Work

After becoming one of the most hated people on reality television for being part of Scandoval, Rachel Leviss decided to step back from the spotlight and go on a journey to think about her actions and the pain she created for many people. She decided on her own to check herself into a mental health facility to refocus on her life and have a moment to realize what she had done. This was a big move on her part as she was finally able to take accountability for what she did. Still, the outcome was not what everyone hoped, since after her time at the facility, she started to go on an "apology tour" to make herself look like the victim. What was one of her first stops? None other than Real Housewives of New York City's ex-housewife Bethenny Frankel's podcast. Going to another Bravolebrities podcast is not an odd thing reality stars do, but the fact that she was going to be on someone's podcast who had deliberately called out the network nonstop started to raise eyebrows about her intentions.

What could have been used as a platform to show her accountability became a place where Rachel started to make herself look like the victim of everything. She mentions to Bethenny why she checked herself into the facility: "It took me a while to accept, but I learned about love addiction, and it's a real thing. It's where you confuse intensity for intimacy, and those chemical changes in the brain are the same chemical changes that happen when you take drugs. So, it is addictive, and it explains why I couldn't stop seeing this person, but it also doesn't excuse the fact that it happened. But now I know better." She emphasizes being in the facility to find herself but never mentions her regret for what she did. Bethenny even mentioned how the backlash she received was disproportionate and how this scandal was used to market everyone and make a name for themselves, thanks to what happened. This is not a wrong statement made by Frankel, but Rachel doubles down by saying how Bravo has been "running to the bank to profit off the success of the show thanks to the scandal."

Rachel Leviss Refuses To Take Accountability

Since leaving Vanderpump Rules, Rachel has taken time away from the show to create her podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue. She made this platform to give her side to how everything went down. Still, she kept talking about the show and even downplayed her friendship with Ariana, which has been perceived as another way for her to make herself look like the victim of everything. Ariana felt hurt not only by being cheated on by someone with whom she was in a relationship for almost 10 years, but she felt betrayed by someone who she considered one of her best friends and one of her biggest supporters.

She told Us Weekly about her friendship with Ariana and her old cast members, saying she felt betrayed by them: "I haven't heard from anyone. I think the most heartbreaking part was feeling betrayed by my friends. I know how that sounds because I was somebody who betrayed a friend. But in my darkest times, I just thought that these were my true friends, and they would love me no matter what and would want to hear me out. That just wasn't the case." Her mentioning feeling betrayed by everyone is shocking to viewers because it emphasizes she is still not showing accountability for her actions and trying to make people pity her. She doesn't feel bad for what she did since she decided to file a lawsuit against Ariana and Tom for revenge porn claims.

The lawsuit against Sandoval is not shocking since he was the person who had the explicit videos of Rachel, but to involve Ariana in something of that nature has shocked many fans of the show. Rachel stated in the lawsuit that Tom Sandoval recorded explicit videos of both of them without her consent, and Ariana got them and spread them around without her permission. With these recent actions and statements, Rachel has clearly shown no remorse for the hurt she brought to Ariana and has lost sight of what her reality is, since she only sees herself as the victim.

