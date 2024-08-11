The Big Picture Rachel Leviss caused a scandal on Vanderpump Rules by having an affair with Tom Sandoval.

Leviss left the show for her mental health and is currently in a lawsuit against Sandoval and Ariana Madix.

While she may not return to Vanderpump Rules, Leviss is open to the idea of competing in a reality TV show.

Rachel Leviss blew up the life of Ariana Madix when she had an affair with Madix's boyfriend of 9 years, Tom Sandoval. The scandal (dubbed "Scandoval") rocked Bravo fans and many more were brought onto the show for the first time because of it. Leviss left after that season for her own mental health and has since been using her podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue, to talk about the situation and share her side of things. She is also in the middle of a lawsuit against Madix and Sandoval. All this hasn't stopped her from thinking about a future where she goes back to reality television.

It just isn't in the way that fans might think. Leviss was talking to Us Weekly when they asked Leviss if there was a future in which she'd return to Vanderpump Rules. “It would take all-expenses-paid therapy,” she said. “I would need a therapist on call and therapy sessions after every single filming session! I just don’t know if I see a path forward because it’s not a healthy dynamic. I’m trying to protect my mental health, and I’m trying to live an authentic life.”

So what could bring her back to reality television?

Image via Peacock

Leviss went on to talk about how she is better off without having those people on the show (and the show itself) in her life. “So, in a way, I actually don’t need the show, and I’m healthier without it. There’s other ways that I can pursue my soul’s purpose in life without the show. That was like a full circle chapter and it’s complete. I don’t see myself returning because there wouldn’t be anything positive coming from that.”

While it would take a lot for Leviss to come back to Vanderpump Rules (even though she can't stop talking about the series), it seems as if she wouldn't be opposed to a life in the spotlight again. She told the outlet that if she was going to come back to television, she could see herself doing some kind of competition show. What that competition would be, the former star did not clarify just that it would be her outlet. “I could see myself doing a competition show. I think that’s the extent of it. There’s something with anonymity and privacy that you don’t really appreciate until you lose that privacy. We can reassess in a few years and see what the next projects are.”

You can see Leviss on Vanderpump Rules.

Vanderpump Rules Best known as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump opens the salacious kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR. Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

Watch on Peacock.