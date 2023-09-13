The Big Picture The Scandoval scandal dominated Vanderpump Rules Season 10, with Tom Sandoval cheating on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss.

Leviss has now officially left Sandoval behind, as evidenced by her social media

Sandoval continues to play the victim, refusing to take responsibility for his actions and causing further harm to Leviss's mental health.

Scandoval is the issue that never seems to leave us. Taking over the final moments of Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, the scandal featured Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Throughout the season, Sandoval and Leviss grew closer, with Ariana Madix thinking that Leviss was one of her best friends only for it to be revealed that Sandoval and Leviss had been having a months-long affair during the duration of filming. It resulted in the most talked about season of the show this far. Sandoval had been in a relationship with Madix for the majority of the series' run and the two were, essentially, in a committed relationship in the same way their married friends were.

Now, it seems as if Leviss has officially left Sandoval in the dust. Their relationship was still somewhat strong in what we saw in the reunion episodes for the season but throughout filming for Season 11 and with what we heard from Leviss herself on podcasts, the ordeal took its toll on her mental health. Things came to a head with a recent dedication from Sandoval in honor of Leviss' birthday.

The post read: "Happy Birthday Rachel, I really hope ur finding peace and happiness. Miss u friend.” To celebrate her 29th birthday, Leviss (who now goes by her given name Rachel) promptly blocked Sandoval. Writing "Ok bye," she posted a story with a screenshot of a blocked page from Sandoval, showing us all that she has officially kicked him out of her life and good.

Sandoval Remains a Villain

The end of the season came with Sandoval saying he was the most hated man on television and not understudying why...despite his actions. The continued "woe is me" attitude that Sandoval has had throughout this controversy has gotten worse throughout the months following the final reunion episodes. Leviss taking the step to block him is a step in the right direction if she's serious about mending things, but only Season 11 will really showcase how things play out.

Leviss reportedly was hesitant to return to the show and signed her contract at the 11th hour. She still remains estranged from Madix.