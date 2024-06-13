The Big Picture Lala Kent is unsure of a future on Vanderpump Rules after tense season.

Kent considered Real Housewives if Vanderpump doesn't continue.

Kent feels she doesn't fit into Vanderpump Rules, The Valley, or Real Housewives.

Lala Kent made it clear during Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules that, above all else, she wanted to save the show. The hit Bravo series is currently on a break and most of Season 11 was spent in the aftermath of "Scandoval," the affair that shook the nation. When Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with her best friend, Rachel Leviss, the show suddenly became all about them and for the most part, Kent was on team Madix until it didn't benefit her storyline anymore. Now, she's not sure what the future holds for her.

While talking with Tamra Judge on her Two Ts in a Pod podcast, that Judge hosts with Teddi Mellencamp, Kent talked about the future of the series and what happens if the show doesn't get picked up for another season. “Obviously, if I had it my way, I would go into Housewives,” Kent said to Judge. But what was surprising was that Kent was open about the fact that she doesn't feel like she belongs on the show anymore. In the finale and the reunion, Kent fought a lot with everyone and claimed she was trying to keep the cast honest, while it came across as if she just wanted to make sure her job was secure.

Vanderpump Rules Best known as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump opens the salacious kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR. Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

Fans Wanted Lala Kent On 'The Valley'

She went on to tell Judge that she doesn't feel like she fits into the shows that she currently could join in a post-Vanderpump Rules era. “I feel like I’m in such a strange space. I don’t feel like I fit into Vanderpump Rules. I don’t feel like I fit into The Valley. But then, I also don’t feel like I fit into Real Housewives. I’m kind of in this weird zone.”

Despite Kent fighting with Madix and her "friends" all season, some thought she'd join Jax Taylor and Kristen Doute in the next season of The Valley. But according to Kent, she doesn't fit in that show either. The problem here is that Kent wants to fit in a reality show of some kind and is finding it to be difficult. Which, given how everyone on Vanderpump Rules were once all friends with each other, maybe that is the issue with the show. Kent admits that she doesn't fit in there anymore though it is big of her because the reunion made it seem as if she only wanted to be on the show. But Kent's comments on its future don't bode well for Vanderpump Rules. All seasons of Vanderpump Rules can be streamed on Peacock.Watch on Peacock