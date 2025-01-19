Vanderpump Rules is getting the reboot treatment, but fans think that some of their favorite cast members might make appearances on the show. Filming notices around SUR for later into February have popped up with fans thinking that the new show is already underway, but there hasn't yet been any sort of casting announcement or news saying that filming is going to begin soon. All that was announced was that the original cast of Vanderpump Rules was no longer going to be part of the show. But eagle-eyed fans noticed cameras at Something About Her, the sandwich shop owned by Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix.

There was a ratings boom in Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules because of "Scandoval," where Tom Sandoval cheated on Madix with her best friend, Rachel Leviss. Season 11 filmed quickly after, with the cast wanting to move past the controversy, despite it only being a few months since the incident for Madix. This led to a fractured season and the cast fighting. Lisa Vanderpump then, with Bravo and Andy Cohen, decided to reboot the entire cast, leaving everyone behind.

A filming van was parked outside the restaurant, and @bravo_boo on Instagram posted a video of the crew apparently setting up to film. In the past, Madix has said that the sandwich shop could be used as a filming location, but that was all that was mentioned. “If they start filming and they need to have an argument and they want to have it over a sandwich, they are welcome to argue over our sandwiches,” Madix said to Extra TV, so maybe they're taking her up on her offer.

Other 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast Members Have Found New Shows

Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz have all found a new home on The Valley; the spin-off of Vanderpump Rules already starred Jax Taylor and his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, as well as former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute. Others, like Sandoval, have moved on to other reality shows like The Traitors. Both Maloney and Madix are busy with their own lives, so it would make sense if the two stayed for a little while on Vanderpump Rules. While Madix also hosts Love Island USA, Maloney is one of the few Vanderpump Rules cast members without another show happening.

You can see every cast member of Vanderpump Rules on older episodes of the series.

