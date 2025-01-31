Although Vanderpump Rules is arguably one of the most iconic shows that Bravo has ever produced, all good things must come to an end. And unfortunately, part of the series has been forever tainted by numerous cheating scandals. From the first-ever cheating scandal to be introduced, which involved Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Tom Sandoval, to Tom Schwartz repeatedly cheating on his ex-wife, Katie Maloney, there has never been a season that did not involve a cheating scandal within the cast. Jax cheated on Brittany Cartwright as well, and James Kennedy would be the face of cheating scandals in Vanderpump Rules if it were not for the infamous Tom Sandoval cheating on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix. Whether these scandals made for great reality television or not, there is no doubt that the constant cheating played a huge factor in the entire cast being fired. It is time for Vanderpump Rules to stray from all the cheating and embrace different types of drama.

The Cheating Within 'Vanderpump Rules' Destroyed the Show