Vanderpump Rules will go down in history as being one of the most iconic reality shows of this generation. The series has brought us some of the most memorable moments and stars these past 11 years, but all good things must come to an end. The last few seasons have felt different for a number of reasons, the main of which is the entire cast practically refusing to be near each other towards the end. The reason we all fell in love with this show was because of how authentic and raw the earlier seasons were; it was about real friends going through real-life events while trying to make a name for themselves. Although I am not surprised by the news that there will be a reboot, I think there are some specific people to blame.

I am not denying that the affair that broke up Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix led to the downfall of the show because that was definitely the tipping point, especially because Tom Schwartz knew and decided to keep the secret, but I also think other cast members had an influence on the decision to fire the cast completely.

Lala Kent Played a Huge Part in 'Vanderpump Rules' Rebooting

Image from Zanda Rice

I think Lala Kent played a huge role in the demise of the original iteration of the show. It was pretty obvious to me that Lala and Scheana Shay tried very hard to keep the show alive during Season 11 — and there's nothing wrong with that! They were just doing everything they could to keep their job. But there was something wrong with their delivery. Season 11 could've been all about girl power. I couldn't wait to see Lala, Scheana, Ariana, and Katie become a force to be reckoned with, but that is the opposite of what went down. What could have been a season of redemption and empowerment, quickly turned into toxicity and pointing fingers. Lala decided to forgive Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss, claiming that they both deserved a second chance and even insinuated that Ariana was the villain for refusing to film with her ex. The unexpectedness of Lala becoming the opposite of everything she had stood for in the previous seasons led to an even bigger hole within this broken cast. I wanted Lala's iconic Season 10 reunion behavior, but instead, watched her throw away a true friendship and defend a cheater throughout what is now the final season (with the original cast).

Unfortunately, things have not gotten any better. During a Watch What Happens Live episode, Lala informs Andy Cohen that she does not speak to anyone. When asked about Tom, Lala responded, "We were not even friends before. Too little too late." Her actions during Season 11 were all for nothing if she doesn't even speak to Tom Sandoval currently, which doesn't sit well with me.

'Vanderpump Rules' Season 13 Felt Inauthentic

Image via Bravo

The reason Vanderpump Rules succeeded initially was due to the genuineness of the early seasons. The OG cast members have always touted the show's authenticity; the good, the bad, and the ugly. Season 11 felt the opposite of authentic. I think everyone, besides Ariana and Katie Maloney, tried way too hard to make this season feel like the previous ones, but it just ended up coming off as fake. We miss the shag carpet apartments and microwaves that can't run while the AC is on, and the luxury of modern farmhouses in the Valley simply dulls the vibe of the early seasons.

Lala Kent received tremendous amounts of backlash for her behavior during Season 11. She went from preaching about women empowerment and backing Ariana up during the Season 10 reunion to suddenly wanting to forgive Sandoval and shaming Ariana for not wanting to film with him. I think Ariana setting boundaries is absolutely fair given the circumstances, and Lala came off hypocritically for handling it the way she did. When Lala ended her relationship with Randall Emmett, she did not even want his name mentioned and banned all the male cast members from hanging out with him. But when Ariana tried to use a similar tactic, it resulted in the end of their friendship.

The Original Cast of 'Vanderpump Rules' Outgrew Itself in the End

Custom Image by Zanda Rice

The entirety of Season 11 was forced, but the one moment that actually felt real to me was the last 15 minutes that Andy Cohen played for the first time during the reunion. It seemed that Lala hit her breaking point and shouted everything that she had been bottling in, only to find out from Scheana that production pushed her to do it. Scheana spoke out on her podcast, Scheananigans, and explained that production wanted everything out in the open: "The producer was very frustrated that day. Jeremiah (the producer) said, 'Let it all out. Whatever you want to say, go for it.'" This furthers the agenda that the producers wanted some juicy drama to end the season with. Although I did not agree with anything Lala said, that felt like her only authentic moment of the season, and now it seems just as fake as the rest because of production manipulation.

Season 11 was doomed from the start. Although Scandoval and Schwartz keeping their secret did lead to the downfall of the show, the rest of the cast played a part in the cancellation as well. No matter what, this show will go down in history. Now it's up to the new SUR-vers to rekindle the series' legacy.

Vanderpump Rules is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.Watch on Peacock