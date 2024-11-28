Vanderpump Rules is officially returning for Season 12 — but the cast isn’t! Bravo has decided that the show needs a reboot with fresh faces, aside from Lisa Vanderpump herself. The decision comes after the production of the show was paused due to all the drama that took place during Vanderpump Rules Season 11. This included the aftermath of Tom Sandoval’s messy affair with Rachel Leviss and his split with Ariana Madix.

As reported by PEOPLE, an insider has revealed that the original cast members had no idea about the reboot until a day before the news was officially announced. The source revealed that Bravo made the shocking decision because nothing had changed among the cast since the reunion. In their exact words: “Everyone was still stuck in their feelings and refusing to bend.” Since there was so much tension among the cast, the network felt it was best to continue the show with a new group.

Close

However, the insider claims that the legacy cast members of Vanderpump Rules weren’t surprised. While they are all upset that the show is ending, they’re relieved to finally have an answer after months of silence following the explosive reunion. Additionally, the producers felt that Lisa Vanderpump’s involvement in the show was non-existent. So, with the overhaul, they want to bring the show back to its roots and include cast members who are actually tied to her iconic restaurant SUR.

After the shocking announcement, several cast members of the reality show have taken to social media to share how they feel. Madix — who became the permanent host of Love Island USA in 2024 — shared a heartfelt tribute to her time on the show on Instagram. In the caption, Madix expressed how grateful she was to be part of what she called “a cultural phenomenon.” She added that she is at peace as she closes this chapter and is ready for what’s next to come.

‘VPR’ Cast Members React to the Reboot

Lisa Vanderpump posted a photo of the original VPR cast on her Instagram with the caption: “What a wild ride the last 11 years have been.” She took the opportunity to thank the cast for sharing their lives and stories with the world and expressed how much she loved them. Lala Kent followed soon after and shared photos from her time on the show on her Instagram account. The reality star added that when she first moved to L.A., SUR became her home. Kent confessed that she had a lot of mixed feelings about the reboot because she didn’t like change. However, she also expressed her gratitude to the fans for all their love.

According to PEOPLE, Bravo isn’t shutting the doors on working with the original VPR cast in the future. Kent, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, and her husband Brock Davies will continue to be part of the VPR spinoff The Valley. The network will also be doing a Vanderpump Rules Season 11 retrospective special featuring the original cast. However, a date for that has not been announced.