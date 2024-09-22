Vanderpump Rules has been one of the most beloved and popular reality shows for over a decade now. It has produced some of the biggest names of Bravo. Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay, Brittany Cartwright, Kaite Maloney, and Tom Schwartz have gone on to become influencers, bar owners, authors, podcast hosts, DJ's, restaurant owners, and Jax, Brittany, and Kristen have their own spinoff show, The Valley. Vanderpump Rules set a tone for reality television. For the last decade, this cast has shown the ugliest and prettiest parts of themselves for the world to see, but sadly, this show has turned uglier and uglier as the seasons have gone on.

This cast, and their iconic leader, Lisa Vanderpump, have given their all towards the show. It has been entertaining to watch everything that has unfolded. The fans have grown up with the cast. Through the happiness, tears, drama, friendships ending, new friendships beginning, marriages, divorces, cheating scandals, and most importantly, character development, especially for Ariana and Katie, fans have seen it all. Although Vanderpump Rules has always been known to be a darker reality show because of all the betrayal and normalized cheating, it has gotten significantly worse during the most recent years. It might be time for the OG's to move on, and bring in some new fresh SUR waiters and bartenders to bring back the old vibe.

Scandoval Changed the Show

Image via Bravo

Scandoval, the infamous cheating scandal between Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and Rachel Leviss, changed the course of Vanderpump Rules forever. Fans for sure thought that Tom and Ariana would be together forever after watching them be an iconic couple for nine consecutive years, but that all changed in the blink of an eye when Tom cheated on Ariana with his friend's ex-fiance, Rachel.

The most recent season of Vanderpump Rules felt forced and unnatural to a lot of viewers, because of the awkward tension between Ariana and Tom. Ariana refused to film with Tom Sandoval and Schwartz, which made it extremely hard for the cast to film comfortably. It seemed that Katie Maloney, who had just divorced Tom Schwartz before filming Season 11, was the only one to truly have Ariana's back. Scheana and Lala did not want to lose Sandoval as a friend forever and wanted to give him a second chance and blamed Ariana for the show falling apart. During Season 11, fans wanted to see a sense of girl power between Ariana, Katie, Scheana, and Lala. Fans wanted to see a group of strong women going to bat for each other against the men who did them wrong, but they got the exact opposite. There is no hope for the future of Tom and Ariana. She wants nothing to do with him. Lala has even expressed recently that her friendship with Ariana is strained, and her friendship with Katie is over. With more than half the cast not speaking, another season is set for failure. If there were a reboot, fans would get to see new crazy, bubbly, and flirty SUR waiters stirring the pot.

Fans Miss the Old Vanderpump Rules

Close

The nostalgia of the early seasons of Vanderpump Rules is like no other. Yes, the early seasons were filled with insane drama, couples cheating on each other, and friendships being destroyed, but there were also a lot of great moments. The cast got along a lot better than they do now, and there were still hilarious moments between Jax and Lisa, Tom and Ariana, Tom and Schwartz, and especially when Stassi was around. The early seasons were nothing but a bunch of kids trying to make it big in Hollywood while still working at SUR. Nowadays, none of the cast even works at SUR. Ariana is off on Broadway and has gotten amazing opportunities, like hosting Love Island: USA, James spends most of his time traveling for his DJ career, Sandoval and Schwartz have their own bars to worry about, and the rest of the cast are off doing their own thing. It is okay that the majority of the cast has outgrown Vanderpump Rules, but that does not mean that the show has to end.

Although it may be a tough goodbye to the original cast, it would be an open door for more beloved cast members. It is not even confirmed that there will be a Season 12 of Vanderpump Rules, but if there is, Ariana Madix may not be part of it. Lala has admitted on her podcast that she is not sure if she still fits into the world of Vanderpump Rules, and Katie seems totally done with the show. If the show were to continue, this would be the best time to try a reboot. An entirely new cast could bring some light to this show that has turned completely dark. Vanderpump Rules has brought some of the most iconic moments in the history of reality television, and a new cast could recreate the feeling of these memorable moments. Who doesn't want to see more of the iconic Lisa Vanderpump as well? Bringing in a new cast of young adults trying to chase their dreams would also bring back the early feel of the show. SUR is barely shown anymore, and that is where the most iconic scenes were made. This show needs a makeover, and bringing in new people in the same setting could fix the empty feeling.

There is no doubt that Vanderpump Rules would not be where it is without the help of the OG cast and Lisa Vanderpump. This show has given fans so many memorable moments throughout the years, good and bad. Whether it be the iconic gay pride parades and the wild parties that come along with it at SUR, or the infamous cast trips where everyone goes wild, the show has had some of the best moments for reality television. There have also been some extremely dark times. Scandoval, Katie and Schwartz divorce, and now the entire cast is torn apart. It might be time for this cast to say goodbye, and to bring in a whole new one that could revamp the show and make it what it used to be.

Vanderpump Rules is available to stream on Peacock in the US.

Vanderpump Rules Best known as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump opens the salacious kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR. Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

Watch on Peacock