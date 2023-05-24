Well Vanderpump Rules fans, we’ve finally made it. Tonight is the premiere of the three-part Season 10 reunion that will put the cast face to face following the events of #Scandoval. In an explosive clip, Bravo has given us a taste of the drama that will go down tonight with Lala Kent kicking things into high gear just minutes into the reunion.

Beginning the conversation, host Andy Cohen asks Tom Sandoval whether he’s been staying at the Valley Village home that he and his now-ex Ariana Madix purchased together. “On and off,” the bar owner and Bravo-lebrity says before Kent decimates him. Referring to her relationship with her ex-fiancee and the father of her daughter, Randall Emmett, Kent lays into Sandoval calling him a “narcissist” and “a dangerous human being”. She also gives a warning to those who may cross paths with him down the line that he’s bound to turn into her ex in 10 years’ time.

Stepping in between the vitriol being tossed from one side to the other, SUR owner and ex-The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Vanderpump slams Kent’s statements and sticks by Sandoval’s side. As she points out, they’re just at the beginning of filming which means fans are in for a long back and forth as the reunion plays out.

Image via Bravo

RELATED: 'Vanderpump Rules' Is Still the Talk of the Town With Record Breaking Finale ViewsWhether you think Kent’s statements are warranted or not, she’s been put through the wringer with her ex, Emmett. After adding her name to the schedule at SUR and the call sheet for Vanderpump Rules during the show’s fourth season, Kent soon met who she thought was the man of her dreams.

Unfortunately, those dreams turned into nightmares as Kent has since revealed the emotional and mental abuse that she faced during her time in the relationship. A producer, Emmett has worked alongside big names like Martin Scorsese on his project, The Irishman. Now denounced for his sketchy and illegal behavior, Bravo fans and others interested in the story of Emmett’s barring from the industry will soon see the story unfold via ABC’s, The Randall Scandal.

What is Scandoval?

In case you’ve read this far and aren’t hip to the biggest gossip of the spring, Scandoval essentially happened back in March when longtime couple Madix and Sandoval broke up after the former discovered that Sandoval had been cheating with their friend and co-star Raquel Leviss. Although filming for the tenth season of Vanderpump Rules had already wrapped, cameras quickly picked up filming to piece together a new finale that aired last week. The three-part reunion will see all cast members clashing as they come to terms with the wreckage. Check out the teaser below.