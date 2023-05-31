Well Bravo fans, get your goat cheese balls and Pumptinis ready because we’re heading into the second part of the dicey and drama-filled three-part Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion. For a decade this wiley bunch of carefree kids (adults) living in West Hollywood have been proving that change is harder than it seems and, while we’ve seen some pretty crazy debacles along the way, nothing could prepare us for Scandoval. While many of us are fiending for more information about the shocking affair, a preview of tonight’s episode reveals that Andy Cohen will be taking things in a different direction.

The clip shows a conversation between Lala Kent and newbie Ally Lewber as the two chat about the latter’s relationship with (DJ) James Kennedy. As longtime fans of the reality show will know, Kennedy has been one of the more disliked personalities, although, with Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s behavior during the latest season, it appears that Kennedy has bounced himself up to the coveted title of the number one guy in the group.

During the interview, Cohen asks Lewber about her feelings surrounding Kent’s involvement in the pair’s relationship during the latest season. For a refresher, Kent pulled Kennedy’s new girlfriend aside on multiple occasions to “warn” her about his antics - particularly when drinking. Speaking from a place of her own pain, Kent refers to the trouble she’s had with her ex-fiancee Randall Emmett as the reason she wanted to take Lewber under her wing with both Lewber and Kennedy appreciating the support she gave them.

Hot on the heels of the final few weeks of Vanderpump Rules’ tenth season, ABC announced that they would be debuting a documentary surrounding Kent’s ex, Emmett. A well-known film producer and master poker player, he allegedly pulled the wool over the eyes of many. Accused of running a “casting couch” and owing would-be partners millions, Emmett’s reputation only suffered more after Kent came forward with her story behind their troubled relationship. Now streaming on Hulu, audiences can hear the whole story from those who lived it in The Randall Scandal.

What’s Next for Bravo?

Along with the final parts of the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale, the reality network has a slew of titles either on the way or underway. We’re in the final days of The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s thirteenth season with Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta now airing. Just around the corner, the gals from The Real Housewives of Orange County will return alongside a new lineup in Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York.

