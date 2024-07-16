The Big Picture Rachel Leviss' lawsuit against Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval is set for trial on Nov. 3, 2025.

Leviss accuses Sandoval of recording explicit videos without consent, Madix of sharing them.

The judge rules Madix's actions are not protected by the anti-SLAPP statute, and may constitute revenge porn.

Rachel Leviss’s lawsuit against her former Vanderpump Rules co-stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval has taken another turn. Despite Madix and Sandoval’s multiple attempts to have the case thrown out, the judge has officially set them to go on trial on November 3, 2025. This means that the proceedings in the infamous legal battle involving Leviss, her ex-BFF Madix, and former boyfriend Tom Sandoval, which is also being referred to as ‘Scandoval’ is officially moving forward.

Leviss filed the case back in February 2024 against her co-stars for claims of revenge porn, eavesdropping, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit claims that Sandoval recorded explicit videos of himself and Leviss without her knowledge or consent. And if that wasn’t bad enough, Ariana Madix obtained and shared at least two clips of footage without permission.

Madix has denied distributing the videos and filed a motion in April 2024 to dismiss the lawsuit under the anti-SLAPP statute, which safeguards free speech in California. However, at a hearing on July 11, 2024, LA Superior Court Judge Daniel Crowley clarified that Madix's actions were not protected by the anti-SLAPP statute. This means that what Rachel Leviss claims she did was illegal according to the law.

Leviss’s Lawyer Claims Ariana Madix Hates Her

In May 2024, People reported that Leviss had officially been granted the ability to move forward with her lawsuit against Sandoval and Madix. However, the outlet also reported that Tom Sandoval was fighting back! He claimed that Leviss had filmed the videos herself, then shared them voluntarily after Madix found out about their cheating. Madix and Sandoval had been together for nine years before calling it quits when his affair with Leviss was made public. Their sneaky romance went on for six months while Madix had no idea that two people she cared the most about in the world were betraying her.

However, after all this drama and with the judge’s latest ruling, Leviss’s attorney, Bryan Freedman finally expressed his satisfaction with the court's decision. While speaking to Deadline, Freedman declared that Madix does not have “a free speech right to break into her boyfriend's phone,” let alone do it to steal sexually compromising videos of another woman.

The attorney added that Madix’s anger toward Rachel after the cheating scandal cannot justify her actions, which have violated multiple criminal laws. Freedman shared that Madix’s actions clearly constitute “revenge porn.” Not just that, but he also thinks that the only reason Madix did all of this was to “terrorize [Leviss], to put her on notice that Ms. Madix knows about the affair and hates her.” However, while the judge gave weight to Leviss’s claims of revenge porn, he ruled that she needs to submit more evidence to prove that Sandoval had inflicted “emotional distress” upon her.

