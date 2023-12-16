The Big Picture Scheana Shay struggles to remain loyal to her friend Ariana Madix after the Scandoval controversy.

Scheana has a history of flip-flopping and making other people's drama about herself on Vanderpump Rules.

Scheana seeks sympathy and portrays herself as the one suffering in various situations on the show.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is set to premiere on Jan. 30 on Bravo, and viewers are eagerly anticipating the repercussions of the notorious Scandoval controversy. Following the incident earlier this year, Ariana Madix has been on a roll, securing lucrative brand deals, making appearances on Dancing With The Stars, and preparing to take on the role of Roxie Hart on Broadway. In an interview, Scheana Shay, Ariana's closest friend, recently opened up about the aftermath of the Scandoval debacle. During the discussion, Scheana candidly shared her internal struggle to remain loyal to #TeamAriana and to harbor everlasting resentment towards Tom Sandoval or work toward forgiveness.

Throughout the season, Scheana has consistently shown a tendency to make other people's drama about herself. Even her fellow castmates on the show have called her out for being self-centered and lacking consideration for others. Scheana argues that the events involving Scandoval have caused immense stress in her life, and she didn't want that to result in sleepless nights and neglecting her role as a mother. According to Scheana, the upcoming season has been personally one of the most challenging for her. Scheana said, "It was so hard, and I don't know if Ariana will ever understand how hard this was on me personally. Because yes, it didn't happen to me personally, but there is a lot that he did do to me personally." It appears that the rumors about Scheana possibly "befriending" Tom Sandoval might indeed be true, and this will likely intensify the animosity within the group. Viewers felt Scheana would easily remain loyal to her best friend Ariana, but with Scheana's track record of flip-flopping with sides, viewers should have seen this coming.

Scheana Remains the Classic "Flip Flopper" on 'Vanderpump Rules'

Scheana has been playing the role of a neutral party since the show's first season. From the beginning, she made efforts to win over Stassi Schroeder's approval. When Stassi's friendship with Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney fell apart, Scheana stepped in to support Stassi like a hero. Despite Stassi's previous mistreatment of Scheana, she disregarded her feelings in the hope of gaining Stassi's favor. In her interview, Scheana said, "I am always someone who wants to work towards a path of forgiveness because that's just who I am. So it has been such a struggle to stay loyal while working on putting myself first." By the end of Season 2, Scheana had formed friendships with Tom and Kristen, who had just gone through a tumultuous breakup that sparked the show's first major cheating scandal.

Scheana's reputation on the show is that she strives to be liked by everyone, often resulting in her reluctance to take sides, which infuriates the other cast members. Her desire for universal approval frequently puts her in confrontational situations, such as aligning herself with Tom Schwartz during his divorce from Katie in season 10. Scheana even took it upon herself to arrange dates for Tom with former castmate Raquel Leviss, causing strain in her relationship with Katie.

Scheana Takes Any Opportunity to Gain Sympathy

Vanderpump Rules fans are very familiar with the show's earlier seasons, where Scheana Shay tended to amplify the significance of her personal experiences. In the second season, Scheana's engagement celebration took an unexpected turn when Tom Sandoval resorted to physical violence by punching former co-star Jax Taylor in the face upon discovering Jax's affair with Tom's then-girlfriend, Kristen. Scheana tearfully expressed her concern that the altercation between the men could have potentially endangered her, as she had repeatedly mentioned throughout the season the tooth surgery she had that was a very serious procedure.

In the third season, another altercation resulted in Scheana injuring her foot from broken glass, leading her to rely on crutches for a minor cut. This season primarily revolved around the aftermath of the toxic dynamic between Kristen, Tom, and Ariana, with Scheana positioning herself at the center of their drama. She incessantly lamented about the immense difficulty she faced in maintaining her friendships with Kristen and Ariana, almost portraying herself as the one suffering the most among everyone involved.

In the present day, Scheana continues her usual pattern of making other people's drama revolve around her. Despite being on the show for ten seasons, Scheana fails to comprehend the significance of making everything about herself. This time, Ariana becomes the unfortunate victim as she is betrayed by her long-term life partner, Tom. However, Scheana's claim that Ariana will never comprehend the pain the affair has caused her, further solidifies her reputation for being self-centered on the show.

All episodes of Vanderpump Rules are available to stream on Peacock. Season 11 will premiere on Bravo in January 2024.

