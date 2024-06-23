The Big Picture After a season filled with drama, Scheana Shay is relieved that Vanderpump Rules is on pause.

Shay is not in touch with Tom Sandoval and his new girlfriend, hinting at strained relationships.

Shay predicts that The Valley will film before Vanderpump Rules Season 12 resumes, highlighting uncertainty.

After a tough season filled with many difficult conversations, Scheana Shay seems glad that Vanderpump Rules is paused until further notice. Although throughout Season 11 Shay was pleading the case that she and her infamously shady costar Tom Sandoval have a true friendship, it seems that, once cameras dropped, so did the relationship. On her recent Scheananigans podcast episode she claimed that she is not in touch with Sandoval and his new girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson, saying she does not talk to them or hang out with them. And although Ariana Madix affirmed that Shay was "family" to her at the reunion, the Sheananigans host also seems to be out of touch with her booked and busy "best friend."

The awkwardness in the group dynamics after the fallout from Scandoval continues to be an issue for production and certainly necessitated the series being paused. Viewers and the cast both seem to be uncertain about the future of the series, with Lala Kent even saying she is no longer sure the series is a good fit for her, pitching herself for a Housewives role instead. For her part, Shay seems content with the hiatus, telling E! News at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards on June 15 that the break was "needed."

Her husband, Brock Davies, chimed in to say that Shay getting a summer break from filming hadn't happened in her 13-year run on Vanderpump Rules. The longtime VPR alum also shared that the break was perfect timing for their family, since they will get to have fun together during the summer before their daughter, Summer Moon, begins preschool in the fall.

Scheana Shay Shares Her Thoughts About 'Vanderpump Rules' Future

While Kent seems to be busy pitching herself for other reality TV opportunities, Shay is fine pausing and reflecting. After they both purchased new homes, Vanderpump Rules fans have been busy speculating online that they will be transitioning from their series centered in Los Angeles to the new spin-off The Valley.

Kent has already said on her podcast Give Them Lala that as far as she knows, that won't be happening. But, both women appeared as guest stars on the series during its premiere season, so there could be a chance they will revisit the series when filming picks back up for Season 2. With that said, Shay seems to be in the know when it comes to predicting when filming will start for both series.

E! News asked the VPR star for her thoughts about when production might un-pause on her series. She confidently predicted that The Valley would film its second season first, and then Season 12 of Vanderpump Rules would follow that. On her Scheananigans podcast episode from June 6, Shay reflected on where the group stands with one another now.

Although she is full of praise for Madix's recent success, she admits she has not had an opportunity to watch her as the host of Love Island USA. She has been clear that she is no longer in touch with Sandoval, and with so much being up in the air next season, Shay tip toes around how Vanderpump Rules is going to move forward with the group dynamics in so much dysfunction.

