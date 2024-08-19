The Big Picture Fans love the authenticity of The Valley due to its focus on real-life issues over partying.

The potential appearance of Scheana Shay and Lala Kent on Season 2 could disrupt the established storylines.

The Valley cast, already at odds with Kristen Doute, may not benefit from the additional drama these two could bring.

The Valley is a new reality show on Bravo. Even though there is only one season so far, fans are anxiously waiting for the second season to drop. The cast of The Valley consists of Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute, Brittany Cartwright, and Jax Taylor. The new cast members include Jesse Lally, Michelle Lally, Jasmine Goode, Daniel Booko, Janet Caperna, Jason Caperna, Nia Sanchez, and Luke Broderick. This show has become so refreshing for its viewers because it focuses less on the partying lifestyle that was so glamorized in Vanderpump Rules, and more on real-life issues and is overall more relatable for the viewers. Season 1 sheds some light on how couples have to navigate handling businesses together. Other couples were getting real about divorcing. Overall, this cast showed that raising their families comes before anything, even drama.

The reason The Valley did so well with just one season so far, besides the fans loving the familiar faces, is because of the authenticity the show offers. Vanderpump Rules Stars, Scheana Shay and Lala Kent could jeopardize that. Throughout their time on their own show, these women have not only purposely caused drama, but they try to make every situation about them and have broken the fourth wall multiple times while filming. It has been rumored that Scheana and Lala have been spotted hanging out with the women of The Valley while cameras are rolling, and most fans are hoping that they will not make an appearance in Season 2.

Scheana Shay Wants All The Attention

Anyone who has watched Vanderpump Rules knows that not only does Scheana love the attention, but The Valley's own Jax Taylor does as well. Throughout Season 1, Jax has had his fair share of drama. From rumors of him cheating on Brittany Cartwright - again - to him and other cast members purposely icing out Kristen Doute, he is still the same old Jax Taylor he has always been. If Scheana joined the cast for Season 2, it could very well be focused more on which cast member is getting the most attention, instead of the storylines already created throughout Season 1.

Scheana Shay has always had a bad habit of making everything about her. Throughout her time on Vanderpump Rules, Scheana has made the Scandoval situation about her. She cried and claimed that her anxiety could not handle Tom cheating. When Jax cheated on Brittany in Season 6, Scheana immediately related it to her divorce from her ex-husband, Mike Shay. Whenever a fellow cast member gets attention to them, Scheana has to make it about herself. Having that in The Valley could diminish the purpose of showing these different families navigating life together.

Scheana and Lala Would Ice Kristen out

Throughout Season 1 of The Valley, the women did not get along with Kristen Doute. Kristen has always been known to have a strong personality that not everyone loved, but it is more intense now on her new show. The cast had a plan to purposely ice out Kristen and her boyfriend Luke, leaving them out of filmed dinners and events. If Lala and Scheana joined The Valley, it could lead to even more drama involving Kristen. Fans have watched these three women go at it with each other before, and it is never pretty. Throughout Vanderpump Rules, especially the most recent seasons, fans have noticed that Scheana has turned into quite a follower, specifically for Lala. Scheana looks at Lala for approval, and the Season 11 reunion proved that. When Lala was clearly upset and aggravated, Scheana was too afraid to voice her own opinion, so she said what she thought Lala would want to hear. If these women joined The Valley, it would turn into Lala VS. Kristen, with Scheana following. The whole purpose of Bravo creating The Valley was to get away from the SUR drama, not to bring it onto a whole new show. Lala and Scheana jumping on the Kristen Doute hate train could replicate the toxic days of Vanderpump Rules, and the viewers are over that. Kristen has even voiced her own opinion on these women joining. During Nick Viall's podcast, Kristen explained that The Valley is doing just fine without Scheana Shay and Lala Kent, and nobody needs them around.

Breaking the Fourth Wall

Lala Kent joined Vanderpump Rules during Season 4. From the very beginning, she has never been afraid to voice her strong opinions or get in anybody's face, and she has even gone as far as to break the fourth wall. Throughout Lala's time on the show, she has been involved with some of Vanderpump Rules' most infamous fights. From putting James Kennedy in his place on the biggest day of the year at SUR, gay pride, to having an ongoing feud with Rachel Leviss, Lala is not afraid to get down and dirty.

Fans have been upset with Lala because she, and Scheana, turned their backs on Ariana Madix when Tom Sandoval cheated on her. During the Season 11 finale of Vanderpump Rules, Lala shouted, "It is a lot of breaking the fourth wall, so I'm going to do that right now. I have never met somebody that gets cheated on, and suddenly, becomes God." Lala was ranting about Ariana refusing to film with Tom. She got a lot of backlash from fans over that statement, claiming she was a "mean girl" and "toxic". During the reunion for Season 11, Lala was getting frustrated with her cast mates for saying one thing on television, and another when the cameras were not rolling. This caused major drama on social media. Fans rallied behind Ariana and Katie Maloney, claiming that Lala has let reality television get to her head and that she is living in a fantasy world where if a conversation did not happen on TV, it did not happen at all. That kind of behavior is something that is not needed, nor wanted on a new show as refreshing and real as The Valley.

There is no doubt that Scheana Shay and Lala Kent are great reality TV, just not The Valley. This cast has already created something special between each other, and they do not need Scheana and Lala coming in and potentially shaking the entire thing up. They should stick to Vanderpump Rules, that is, if Vanderpump Rules continues with Season 12.

The Valley is available to stream on Peacock in the US.

