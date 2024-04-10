The Big Picture Scheana and Lala are transitioning to The Valley, showcasing their family lives in a more settled-down setting.

The Vanderpump Rules after-show has deepened divides among cast members, leading to tension and confrontations.

The introduction of Scheana and Lala on The Valley has struck a balance between old and new, potentially enhancing the show's dynamics.

Vanderpump Rules burst onto the reality TV scene with its lively cast of attractive couples working at Lisa Vanderpump's SUR Restaurant in West Hollywood. As the years have passed, viewers have witnessed significant transformations in the lives of many cast members. Scheana Shay and Lala Kent are just a few cast members who have experienced significant changes since their debut on the show. Fast-forward to the present day, and Scheana has joyfully welcomed her daughter Summer Moon into the world alongside her husband, Brock Davies, in April 2021. Similarly, Lala became a mother to her daughter Ocean Emmett in March 2021 with her ex-partner, Randall Emmett, and is currently expecting her second child. Bravo has introduced us to their newest show, The Valley, a spinoff from Vanderpump Rules. This exciting series follows former cast members Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute as they navigate a more settled-down life with their married friends and children. Although Scheana and Lala remain connected to their Vanderpump Rules roots, their new chapters fit perfectly within the world of The Valley. Their journey has taken them to a place where they can fully embrace the joys of family life and share their experiences with a new audience.

The Vanderpump Rules drama has been captivating, but this season's after-show has taken things to a new level. It has ignited even more feuds, sparked intense post-interviews, and unleashed a whirlwind of drama among the cast on social media. As a result, a clear divide has formed, highlighting the contrasting lives of Scheana and Lala compared to their fellow castmates Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, and James Kennedy. Interestingly, Scheana and Lala have already appeared on The Valley, making it a perfect opportunity for them to transition seamlessly into the new show.

Scheana and Lala Splurge on Million Dollar Moves

In February, news broke that Scheana had splurged on a lavish 2.5 million dollar home in the beautiful San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles. Just a month later, in March, Page Six revealed that Lala had also joined the valley homeowners club with her own stunning 3.1 million dollar property. With these fabulous ladies already settling in the area, it's another compelling reason for them to consider joining the other show. During the premiere episode of The Valley, Scheana and Lala appeared at a kid's birthday party hosted by Jax and Brittany. Fans were thrilled to see these familiar faces in the crowd, the fresh new cast members, and their presence, which was met with a positive response on social media.

The producers executed a genius move by seamlessly blending new and old elements, resulting in the ultimate crossover. The moment Jax met up with Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, James, and Brock on Vanderpump Rules at a restaurant was pure magic. As Jax left the restaurant, he smoothly transitioned from the Vanderpump Rules green screen to The Valley's green screen. After years of being absent from Bravo's screen, fans got to witness a classic heated moment between Jax and Kristen, adding a touch of nostalgia to the mix. The tension escalated as they clashed in Jax's kitchen, with Scheana and Lala in the mix. It felt like a throwback to the good old days when the original crew was back together. Despite the introduction of new faces, the addition of Scheana and Lala struck the perfect balance. Bravo's new show might find its perfect harmony, especially with alleged rumors about the potential end of Vanderpump Rules.

The 'VPR' Online Drama Spills All the Tea

The Vanderpump Rules after-show has been on fire, with the cast boldly expressing their opinions on the events of each previous episode. As the season progresses, it becomes increasingly obvious that a division is forming, with Ariana and Katie on one side and Scheana and Lala on the other. The tension between Katie and Lala reached a boiling point, leading the two ladies to meet for lunch and address their behavior towards each other. Lala commented in her interview about the big difference in her lifestyle now compared to Katie's, which was once her "ride or die." Lala highlighted the stark contrast between her current lifestyle and Katie's. Lala further explained how having children can drastically alter one's life. This further shows that Scheana and Lala have formed a strong bond due to their similar lifestyles, centered around building a family, much like the cast of The Valley.

The drama has spilled over onto social media and various podcasts. During her interview on The Viall Files, Katie responded to questions about her and Lala having a fall-out prior to the season. Katie revealed that she feels her alleged beef with Lala is "one-sided." Lala's response to that during one of her Amazon lives, she says that Katie is "suffering from amnesia a lot these days. Meanwhile, I am over here trying to bake a cake" in reference to her being occupied with her new pregnancy.

Apart from this ongoing drama, the current season of Vanderpump Rules has shed light on the challenges Scheana and Brock have faced in their marriage, particularly regarding childcare and finding quality time together as a couple. Perhaps if this new family transitioned to The Valley, the strain in their relationship would ease due to the slower pace of life compared to the fast-paced environment of Vanderpump Rules. The added stress and tension among the girls on the show may not be productive to a healthy environment. The Valley could offer a more suitable and healthier lifestyle for Scheana, Lala, and their families.

